Louisiana moving out of its recession, but job gains slow

Louisiana appears to have dug its way out of recession.

The state has reached a three-year low in its unemployment rate and is finally showing job gains after being hammered by the downslide in the oil and gas industry.

Greg Albrecht, the Legislature's chief economist, says Louisiana is starting to be in a recovery.

But the upswing remains slow. Louisiana continues to have the third-highest jobless rate among states, a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.5 percent for June. And Albrecht warns the job growth is barely reaching positive territory, still "bouncing around" zero.

Still, Gov. John Bel Edwards cheered the latest unemployment report, saying the jobless rate has dropped from 6.2 percent since he took office last year and the current 5.5 percent figure is the lowest since February 2014.