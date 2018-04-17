Kiihne: Job improvement requires continuous scrutiny

According to Gregg Kiihne, Director of Process Safety Expert Services for BASF, the definition of any job can be described as a given set of tasks, “plus continuous improvement.”
Gregg Kiihne, Director of Process Safety Expert Services for BASF
“We should continuously be seeking how we can do our jobs better,” Kiihne said, in a session titled “Instilling a Zero Loss of Containment Mindset” at the Operational Excellence in Refining and Petrochemicals Summit held recently in Houston, Texas. “Even if you’re world-class, you should be seeking to better yourself.”
Kiihne added that identifying weaknesses, implementing necessary changes and then checking performance are three imperative considerations when striving for continuous improvement.