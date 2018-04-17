Kiihne: Job improvement requires continuous scrutiny

According to Gregg Kiihne, Director of Process Safety Expert Services for BASF, the definition of any job can be described as a given set of tasks, “plus continuous improvement.”

× Expand Gregg Kiihne, Director of Process Safety Expert Services for BASF

“We should continuously be seeking how we can do our jobs better,” Kiihne said, in a session titled “Instilling a Zero Loss of Containment Mindset” at the Operational Excellence in Refining and Petrochemicals Summit held recently in Houston, Texas. “Even if you’re world-class, you should be seeking to better yourself.”

Kiihne added that identifying weaknesses, implementing necessary changes and then checking performance are three imperative considerations when striving for continuous improvement.