KBR and INEOS recognize seven graduates at ABC Greater Houston’s CMEF Craft Training

Seven KBR employees from the INEOS Gemini project in LaPorte, Texas, graduated May 25 from ABC Greater Houston’s Construction & Maintenance Education Foundation (CMEF) Craft Training Class of 2017. In addition, Jacob Guzmán, KBR instructor and pipefitter by craft, gave the keynote address and KBR was a Project Manager Sponsor of the event.

Since 2015, KBR has enrolled over 250 craft employees in this region in CMEF training in pipefitting, electrical, instrumentation, welding and millwright. KBR’s Workforce Development department staff members also support ABC Greater Houston in the following capacities: Chair of the CMEF Industrial Training Committee, Chair of the Regional Veterans Recruitment and Training Subcommittee, and member of the Construction Careers Youth Council for high school engagement.

KBR graduates this year were Jeremy Bushnell, Pipefitting; Augustin Solis, Instrumentation; Francisco Moreno, Instrumentation; Alex Nevels, Combo Welding; Guillermo Trevino, Combo Welding; Josue Girón, Combo Welding; and Frederick Simmons, Combo Welding. These employees went above and beyond, attending class after hours two nights a week for multiple semesters to master these crafts.

“INEOS is a dedicated craft training partner, encouraging skills development for all craft workers at the Gemini project site,” said Natalie Smith, KBR Human Resources Sr. Manager. “KBR also asked DeWalt to help sponsor the event and DeWalt stepped up by donating 90 blue tooth radios, 3 impact cordless drivers and 2 cordless reciprocating saws to the graduates.”

Regionally, there were 90 graduates from all member industrial contractor companies and according to Smith the program is focused on regional skills development through contractor-based, community-funded training. This allows craft personnel to continue their education in the program even if as they change employers throughout their craft career. The training investment burden is shared by the overall community of direct-hire craft employers. All of the training is managed and delivered by ABC/CMEF and partnering local community colleges. The KBR graduates this year completed their training at San Jacinto College, Lee College, and at the CMEF facility in LaPorte.

“The goal is for all employers to have a stake in developing the regional craft workforce according to a common standard. This would not be possible without the dedication of the extraordinary team at ABC/CMEF. They are the best training partner in Houston for industrial employers,” said Smith.

Guzmán stressed in his keynote address that the graduates are the future of the construction industry.

“This is your time. This is the moment when you go out there, and Build it! America needs construction professionals like you. America needs dedicated individuals that stand ready to guard her workforce,” said Guzmán.