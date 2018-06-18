Workforce training innovator offers unique, hands-on courses

Reliability Solutions was founded in 2003 by Ian McKinnon and Tim Dortch to efficiently and effectively train America's current and next generation of industry workers the old-fashioned, hands-on way. This well-respected industry duo combined their vast industry experience to develop, design and create unique, practical and dynamic real-world demonstrators that roll right into industry and the classrooms of America. This powerful hands-on approach provides participants with an immediate and real-world experience within a variety of essential subjects. The written curriculum rivals the nation's finest technical college programs but with a practical, on-the-floor emphasis.

Reliability Solutions searches extensively and recruits and trains career veteran standouts within American industry to teach each of its many classes. This combination is explosive and incredibly effective, as it returns lost student exploration and true discovery moments. These discoveries immediately allow each student to take ownership in their findings right in the classroom.

As the concept has grown nationally, this grassroots approach to classroom-based, hands-on, hard-skills training has attracted leading industries, and the results they have achieved are staggering. So impressive are Reliability Solutions' commitment and effort in hands-on, hard-skills training that the University of Tennessee's College of Reliability Engineering has partnered with it to include the company's courses within the Reliability Engineering Department.

Reliability Solutions' curriculum is developed to assist leadership, engineering, maintenance, technicians and operations personnel in their contributing roles. Courses contain the strategic knowledge, applied principles and the essential skills needed to add value and improve Reliable ManufacturingÂ® performance. Principles, strategies, tactics and skills taught are integrated within the Reliable Manufacturing processes, systems, roles and responsibilities. Courses are assembled in four major pillars: Effective Organizations, Precision MaintenanceÂ®, Process Excellence and Asset Condition Assessment.

The essential skills courses within each pillar are expertly formulated to teach a cross-section of roles, including leadership, maintenance and operations, while following Reliability Solutions' strict training guidelines:

Students will see the value and the investment the company is making.

Essential principles and skills training provides the excitement of discovery.

Exercises are real-world and immediately field applicable.

Equipment performance changes are demonstrated and proven in the class.

Personnel will leave the class with the correct experiences.

As a customer-focused company, Reliability Solutions takes a holistic approach aimed at creating a reliable and predictable plant in all it does. It also places strategic emphasis on mentoring and coaching and can physically perform the work it teaches in support of its partner organizations. The company has unique course offerings with statistically correct, field-learned and applied best-in-class experiences. Added to these experiences are the real, dynamic working demonstrators and systems that replicate machinery and process errors, all within an incremental and sequential skills improvement process. These patented hands-on demonstrators are carefully designed and developed by Reliability Solutions, further making Reliability Solutions unique in the way it conducts its training curriculum. In this way, real-world applications are brought into the classroom with specially designed activities, creating a one-of-a-kind opportunity for immediate post-learning field application. In this manner, the company positively effects training outcomes and skill set knowledge, reinforces learning retention and significantly alters culture and behaviors.

Each offering is reviewed and improved by specialized instructors who passionately promote their field work. Simply stated, there is no other standardized series of integrated courses of these types applying essential precision techniques with measured positive results anywhere else in the world.

