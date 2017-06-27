Dow apprenticeship program receives Dol registration

The United States Department of Labor (DOL) has formally recognized The Dow Chemical Company's U.S. Apprenticeship Program as having approved National Standards of Apprenticeship.

Launched in 2015, the Dow U.S. Apprenticeship Program offers a pathway to manufacturing careers through both formal education and on-the job training. This program is among a portfolio of apprenticeship programs within Dow that support STEM education and Dow's STEM career pathways. The program has already grown to just under 100 apprentices at seven sites across four states -- Michigan, California, Texas and Louisiana -- with projections of reaching 130 by the end of 2017 and continued expansion expected.

"Apprenticeships are a tried and true workforce development strategy," said Andrew Liveris, chairman and CEO of Dow. "Employers that utilize apprentices report higher productivity, higher retention rates and a substantial return on investment. The program supports Dow's growth in the U.S. by building a talent pipeline in difficult- to-fill technical roles."

Through partnerships among Dow, local community colleges and veterans groups, the Dow U.S. Apprenticeship Program is targeted toward people interested in pursuing a career as an instrument electrical technician, process technician or millwright. Apprentices experience three or more years of world-class training and on-the-job experience.During this time, they have their tuitions funded by Dow and receive competitive salaries that increases incrementally over their tenure in the program. Apprentices who successfully complete the program obtain an associate's degree in process technology, instrument technology or industrial maintenance and will be evaluated for employment opportunities at Dow. The program also builds Dow's reputation on a national level as a thought leader on U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, STEM skills development and job creation, making the Dow U.S. Apprenticeship Program good for Dow, the apprentices and the economy.

