21 qualities of an effective safety leader

Part I

Mastering leadership skills is as important as mastering safety skills. They must work hand-and-glove for you to develop an outstanding safety initiative. This series of two articles provides 21 ideas on how to improve your safety performance. Continue to add to the list. It's a commitment with a huge benefit to the safety of those under your responsibility.

1. Be a more visible leader of safety initiatives. It's important employees see you as the "action" person. Don't let =safety issues go unanswered. Your responses help build trust and confidence in safety management.

2. React quickly to safety issues/concerns. You don't want to be a "black hole" when it comes to safety. Employees who raise concerns want answers. Even if you can't do anything, it is most important you respond quickly. Set deadlines for yourself to get back to individuals who provide you with a request for help.

3. Become a "take charge" leader. Don't wait around for others to do what you should be doing. Be aggressive in addressing issues. Be on the forefront of issues. Let people view you as someone who can and does lead.

4. Complete assignments in a timely fashion. Leave no open-ended issues. Incomplete assignments are unacceptable for leaders. They finish what they start. They do things as efficiently and effectively as possible. Set deadlines, and stay on track. If you need help, seek it. Just don't let things fall by the wayside. That does not endear you to your management, your peers or your employees.

5. Be ready for "setback" issues. Be proactive. Always look for a better way. Keep your eyes on the big picture. When you view safety initiatives, look for ways to improve the process. Be aggressive in anticipating events before they surface. Keeping this perspective minimizes the likelihood of a catastrophic event occurring without warning.

6. Don't fall behind. Stay on task. Offer no excuses. Get things done quickly and right. Buy some type of paper time-management system. Use a computer or hand-held device to set up your schedule. Use only one calendar -- one schedule for all events. Each day, rank items and work on your list. By making a list, you always know the tasks that lie ahead. This allows better scheduling and efficiency.

7. Hold everyone accountable for their shares of the safety process. A true leader does his or her tasks but also requires those who undertake assignments to complete their work. Accountability is a key characteristic all great leaders practice. They expect same from those they lead. You cannot do everything yourself. Raise your expectations, and people will respond in kind.

8. Be a team player. Work well with everyone regardless of how you feel about them. You are a professional. You must work with everyone within the employment of your organization. Build the reputation of being a cooperative and cordial player. You don't have to like someone, but you have a professional obligation to work well with them. If you cannot do this, you don't deserve to lead.

9. Keep everyone informed of your activities. As you work through projects, keep your management team informed of your progress. This is not as critical for short-term projects, but it is important for projects that extend over several weeks. Use the best communication media -- short emails, memos, phone calls -- for the situation. Document those contact periods and methods on your daily calendar. This enables you to chronicle your activities should anyone question your efforts or communications. Never forget the person with the best notes will generally win the disagreement.

10. If given an assignment, do it. You don't want to get a second request. When discussing an assignment from your manager, don't leave until you are clear on the desired outcome. When the discussion is done and you are clear about your tasks, do them. Confidence in your leadership abilities diminishes greatly if you have to be told a second time to start a task. Carry out your projects after the initial discussion. This increases your credibility and the trust level your management team will have in you.

11. Raise your enthusiasm for all you do. When you train, do so with enthusiasm. Being enthusiastic will make the activity a pleasure to perform. It's all in the mind. For others to think you are enthusiastic, you must display enthusiasm. Behaving this way makes you a more pleasant person to be around and builds your credibility.

Ten additional qualities of an effective safety leader will be included in the August issue of BIC Magazine.

Billy Arcement is a member of BIC Media Solutions' speakers bureau. For more information about BIC Media Solutions' speakers bureau, contact Earl Heard at earlheard@ bicalliance.com or call (800) 460-4242.

For more information, visit www. SearchingForSuccess.com, email Billy@SearchingForSuccess.com or call (225) 572-2804.

View in Digital Edition