Johnson: Base workforce development funds on job availability

Glenn Johnson, Workforce Development Leader for BASF NA, said he shares a philosophy with economist and Nobel prizewinner, John Nash: “Organizations are better off doing not only what is best for themselves but what is best for the group.”

Reflecting this philosophy in a keynote presentation titled “Systems approach to workforce development maintenance” at the Downstream Conference and Exhibition, held recently in Galveston, Texas, Johnson said he recently implored the United States Congress to make sure that funding for workforce development is based on job availability.

“If John Smith wants to go out and get a masters degree in basket weaving, he’s more than welcome to go out and get a job and pay for that degree,” Johnson said. “But if he wants taxpayer dollars to help pay for that degree, then taxpayers ought to have a say in what degree that is. That should be based on job availability. And job availability is highest in manufacturing.”