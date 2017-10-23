Design Engineer for Continental Fabricators (St. Louis)

Compensation: pay dependent upon experience

Design Engineer to provide design for ASME Section VIII and Section I Pressure Vessels.

Job responsibilities include:

Provide calculations based on engineered quotation packages for Pressure Vessels and other large fabrication projects.

Review Technical Quotations and Notes.

Preferred Job Qualifications:

College Degree Preferred.

1-5 + years experience in steel fabrication or pressure vessel field.

Drawing and blue print reading.

Knowledge of weld symbols.

Ability to read and review specifications.

Ability to take tasks and run with them.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Proficient with Microsoft Office and PV Elite a plus

Team Player.

Honest with good integrity.

Professional Demeanor and Respectful to people in all situations.

Flexible and willing to help others as needs and tasks change often

Company Information:

We are an established pressure vessel manufacturing and custom fabrication company with a very diverse customer base. We believe strongly in continuous improvement and having the right people on our team. We provide our employees with great benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid vacations and a comprehensive 401K Retirement Plan with partial company match.

If you feel you can be a strong contributor and meet most of the requirements as detailed in this job description, please email a cover letter, resume and salary requirements to Tom Gerstenecker, tomg@confabinc.com