Iron Workers taking jobsite supervision to the next level

A skilled workforce is key in delivering projects on schedule and on budget in the construction industry. Iron Workers (IW), with its contractor-employer partnership IMPACT and National Training Fund (NTF), ensures a job-ready workforce through comprehensive training and accredited qualification.

As the primary liaisons among the employer, customer and the workforce, ironworker foremen and superintendents are essential in making a construction business successful. The IW foreman training is based on the NTF's comprehensive training manual, part of a three-step, structured training process designed to develop highly skilled foremen.

Candidates for foreman training must be skilled journeymen or experienced apprentice ironworkers who have completed first aid/CPR training and the 10-hour OSHA training course in the U.S. or an equivalent in Canada. OSHA's 30-hour course is preferred. Candidates must complete the IW foreman training course and on-the-job training per the NTF's training manual guidelines. The responsibilities of foremen can be challenging, as they work on many types of jobs with different crews. The IW training prepares them to stay one step ahead and succeed in any challenging situation to ensure the crew works efficiently and safely per standards and specifications.

Participants learn the roles and responsibilities of a foreman and how to create an efficient work team, communicate effectively, apply problem-solving skills, document and maintain records, maintain labor-management relations, plan and schedule work, implement a safety program and ensure quality.

"Foreman is probably the most important person on any job because they can make or break it," said Brian Brady, director of training, IW Local 40/361 training center.

"Iron Workers foreman training is taught by people who do the job every day, and they use the latest technology available. It's not done for profit like many others out there."

As first-line jobsite supervisors, ironworker superintendents are a critical link between the production process and making a profit. They represent the employer and ensure projects are delivered on schedule for maximum return on investment. Contractors often report trouble filling supervisory positions on the jobsite. The IW superintendent training relieves the employer's burden.

The IW superintendent course is for journeyman ironworkers who have completed foreman training or have experience as a foreman, general foreman or superintendent. Participants must complete level one, which involves self-study coupled with online learning exercises, before completing the groupbased level two. The course focuses on the responsibilities of a superintendent and how to manage project schedules, the jobsite and safety. Participants learn communication skills, how to close out a project, and basic construction finance and law.

Superintendent training has taken ironworkers to a new level of supervision. "It helped us transform ironworker superintendents to project superintendents," said James Neeley, senior superintendent with Walsh Construction Co. of Illinois. "We are very pleased with the IW Superintendent Training material."

"It's not a 'show up and get your certificate' course; it provides a basis for what's required to oversee and organize jobsites and subcontractors," said Dave Uguccioni, superintendent with Walters in joint venture with Alberici Western Constructors Ltd.

For more information, visit www. impact-net.org.

