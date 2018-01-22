Change, fear and growth all part of AWP training journey

According to KBR Director of Business Development, Construction Bryan Parsons, the ultimate goal of creating a trained advanced work packaging (AWP) workforce is getting beyond the training stage and moving into the growth stage "as quickly as possible."

The challenge for owners, he added, is "understanding what needs to be done and understanding how to get there." One of the first steps, Parsons said, is determining what the AWP education and training programs cover.

"There is a difference between education and training," Parsons said, speaking to delegates at the 2017 AWP Conference held recently in Houston. "Not everybody needs the same level of training."

Discussing how to effectively create a trained AWP workforce, Parsons recommended stakeholders compare existing processes to AWP processes to determine how many of those processes "cross over" to those already in place.

"Start comparing your processes," he said. "You will find there are things you don't need to do any different in your organization. It may be determining what the design area is, the way AWP defines it. You are likely not going to have to change anything from what you do today. Or, it may be that you do change it, or it may be that you just change some simple things."

Parsons suggested focusing on individual disciplines, like procurement, when implementing training for AWP. "Split it out by each group," he said. "But walk through your processes to identify what is different."

Parsons stressed the necessity of owners working with disciplined team leaders to identify changes in order to most effectively determine rollout and delivery methods. Some owners may also find it beneficial to seek guidance from technical and process consultants to help in the implementation, he said.

"There are all these things on the market that you can use to help you," Parsons said.

Lean into the curve

Parsons was joined in the conference presentation by The Dow Chemical Company's E.S. Construction Manager Karan Cleland.

Regarding sustainability of any new implementations, whether AWP-related or otherwise, Cleland said understanding individuals' reactions to change is essential. Data indicates "blockers" will actively resist change, with 2.5 percent never embracing change and 15 percent adapting to the change only when there's no other option.

Likewise, workers considered "champions" will actively welcome change, with 15 percent becoming involved with the process at the first opportunity and 2.5 percent leading the charge, Cleland said.

By far, Cleland said, the majority of individuals -- as many as 65 percent -- will "go with the flow" and wait to see what happens.

An eight-stage "personal curve" that most individuals experience before they are able to accept any change comes into play, Parson explained.

First, the individual experiences a level of anxiety as they ask themselves, "Can I cope with change?" Next, denial may set in, with individuals believing the push to change "will all go away if I just ignore it."

Anxiety and denial lead to emotion, with individuals noting strong reactions to the change, Parsons said. This realization is followed by fear, with the individual weighing the severity of the impact of the change on himself or herself, as well as on his or her family.

Eventually, Parsons said, most individuals accept the change and come to terms with it. Acceptance is followed by realization when the individual understands what he or she needs to do to adapt to the change. Ideally, a sense of energy confirms the individual is motivated as he or she performs tasks in line with the change.

The final stage of the curve is growth, Parsons concluded, as the individual recognizes the positive aspects of the change.

