Continuous improvement requires diversity of intellectual talent

According to Bob Gleichman, Director of Innovation for Flint Hills Resources, managers and human resources directors would do well to prioritize “intellectual diversity” as they choose staff to complete projects.

In a presentation titled “Creating a culture of continuous improvement,” Gleichman discussed ideas on how to select and assess initiatives that deliver the most value to business at the Downstream Conference and Exhibition, held recently in Galveston, Texas.

“Intellectual diversity is all about diversity of talent,” Gleichman recommended. “Get yourself surrounded by people that perhaps are different. They may not agree all the time and they may challenge, but they may see something that you’re not.”