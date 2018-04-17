Canfield: ‘Evolutionary’ vs. ‘revolutionary’ engagement is more sustainable

Bryan Canfield, General Manager of Total Petrochemicals and Refining’s Port Arthur Refinery said he believes there is great value in owners and managers getting “out in the field” to better understand problems and challenges facing workers.

“You’ve got to help them address those in order for them to feel like they’re being heard and their opinion matters, and that you’re going to act,” Canfield said in his presentation titled “Total Case Study: Earning the Right” at the Operational Excellence in Refining and Petrochemicals Summit held recently in Houston, Texas. Discussing “lessons learned,” Canfield added that utilizing an “evolutionary” approach to engagement, rather than one that is “revolutionary,” is more sustainable in “decision-making and priority-setting from the top level.”