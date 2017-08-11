Oil, gas industry ‘can improve’ youth recruitment

While more than half of adults (51 percent) would be happy if their children chose careers in oil and gas, only 26 percent of Generation Z and 45 percent of millennials without a set career path find industry jobs appealing, according to Ernst & Young's (EY's) U.S. Oil and Gas Perception poll. A majority of the younger generation also perceive oil and gas jobs as blue-collar, dangerous and physically demanding.

"Oil and gas companies need smart, capable employees now and for as long as the industry exists," said EY U.S. Energy Leader Deborah Byers. "But younger generations' perceptions of oil and gas are leading them elsewhere. There are a couple of contributing factors to these views: a disconnect between what oil and gas executives think young people want from a career and what they actually want, a lack of awareness about the industry and the careers that power it, and a substantial gender gap. Young women's views on jobs in oil and gas are particularly concerning."

In fact, the industry's lack of job appeal among young people is largely driven by the degree to which young women find oil and gas jobs unappealing. According to the survey, only 24 percent of women ages 16-35 find industry jobs appealing, while 54 percent of men in the same age range find them appealing.

Further, executives do not seem convinced of the industry's ability to deliver on some of the leading factors that attract young people to a career. While 92 percent of executives agreed salary is a strength of the industry, 37 percent said good work/ life balance is an industry weakness, and 61 percent said job stability is an industry weakness.

"There are a number of changes companies can make to improve their ability to recruit and retain quality employees," said EY U.S. Oil & Gas People Advisory Services Principal Rachel Everaard. "Companies need to embrace the workforce of the future and evolve to better serve current and prospective employees."

For more information, visit www.Ey.com/oilandgas.

