How do we help the skilled trades deficit?

Recently, there has been much discussion about the need to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. What is not clear to many is why corporations are reluctant to return large production facilities back to the U.S. There simply aren't enough skilled workers to operate or maintain them.

High school students in the U.S. are continuously told the only way to achieve a satisfying, well-paying career is to attend college. This pressure has increased college entrants, but the number of students entering the skilled trades has declined significantly.

The national wage average is excellent for these skilled trades, and those currently in high demand include:

Pipefitters -- $23 per hour.

Welders -- $23 per hour.

Instrumentation technicians -- $26 per hour.

Machinists -- $18 per hour.

Millwrights -- $22 per hour.

Electricians -- $23 per hour.

Recent annual employment surveys show skilled trades are among the hardest jobs to fill. U.S. manufacturing's ability to remain on the competitive edge could suffer due to over 2 million jobs remaining unfilled.

Society all too often promotes the message that students who do not choose a college after high school will never have higher incomes and will live an unsatisfying life. In a Foundation of Fabricators and Manufacturers Association poll, 61 percent of students perceived the environment of skilled trades as "a dirty, dangerous place that requires little thinking or skill" and that these types of positions " ... offer the minimal opportunity for personal growth or career advancement." Nothing could be further from the truth.

Jobs in the skilled trades are abundant and pay very well. Studies indicate that, within the next decade, 3.4 million skilled production and manufacturing jobs in the U. S. will need to be filled. The lack of supply to fill these jobs means higher wages for those who choose these careers.

As examples, industrial millwrights, mechanic technicians, and welders can earn between $50,000-$90,000 per year, depending on certifications and experience.

Electrical/instrumentation technicians can easily make over $100,000.

What can corporate America and we as industrial professionals do about this shortage?

First, we must work with educational professionals, starting in high schools. We must make students aware that college is only one of the avenues available to a challenging and successful career.

Skilled trades not only provide good income but can also lead to very rewarding careers. Skilled technicians can eventually advance into inspection, training, and management. In many cases, companies will pay tuition for those seeking to further their education and training. This prevents them from being burdened with crushing college debt.

There are actions we as industry professionals can take to help address this issue. Start by building partnerships with secondary schools. Many technical schools and community colleges have advisory boards. Join these where available, or help charter new ones and become active so they understand our needs. I have served on such boards and have been amazed the school(s) did not know about the skilled trades deficit. Hold presentations at the high schools to make students aware of your needs.

Schools do not typically have budgets to support buying equipment for training. Get your company to donate older equipment no longer needed. Such equipment is still quite adequate for teaching and training. Another way to help is to advocate for high schools to bring back various technical shop classes. These classes that were once common can provide the catalyst that can evolve into a career in the skilled trades.

In summary, the idea that "in order to be successful in life, you have to be a college graduate" is simply not true. The severe shortage of workers in the skilled trades prevents the growth and migration of industrial manufacturing and production facilities in the U.S. We have to change the "college only" mentality and show students the rewards of a career in the skilled trades.

For more information, email awarmack@marshallinstitute.com or call (919) 586-5940.

