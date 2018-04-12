VIP® program addresses worker shortage, helps returning vets

The Veterans in Piping® (VIP®) program is an award-winning program that offers high-quality skills training and jobs in the pipe trades industry to active-duty military personnel preparing to leave the service. The program was established in 2008 as a means of addressing two important issues: 1. A growing shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry, and 2. Disciplined and highly trainable U.S. veterans experiencing an exceedingly high unemployment rate upon transitioning from the military.

How does the VIP program work?

VIP program participants are selected for accelerated 18-week programs in welding and pipefitting -- fields experiencing an increased demand for skilled workers. Training is completed while on active duty prior to transitioning out of the service. Participants also earn industry- recognized certifications as part of their education. Upon graduation, every VIP participant is offered the opportunity to directly enter an apprenticeship program, leading to lifelong career options. All training is paid for entirely by the program and its industry partners at no cost to participants.

"To be truthful, this is actually the first program that I've heard of that has been able to do this," said Tramayne L. Meeks, VIP program liaison and education technician at Staff Sgt. Glenn H. English Jr. Army Education Center, Fort Campbell. "If soldiers are accepted into the program, they need only bring their positive attitudes and can-do spirit. Everything else is provided for them, including a job."

An apprenticeship is a mixture of classroom instruction and on-the-job training, and participants can also earn college credit while in the apprenticeship program. As VIP graduates, veterans receive advanced instruction preparing them for their careers and earn while they learn, meaning they get paid while on the job. A typical apprenticeship lasts five years, but VIP graduates usually enter at a higher level and complete their training in less time. The program continues to train them so they are highly employable. That is the goal: to give veterans the skills to have a successful lifelong career as a piping professional.

'Safety is No. 1'

The VIP program is open to military personnel preparing to leave the service and currently stationed at participating bases. Those enrolled must be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and be physically capable of performing work.

"I loved the program," said VIP graduate Kyle McCulley, Joint Base Lewis- McChord (JBLM), Washington. "There is a lot of on-the-job training with this program â¦ You learn real-life scenarios and how you would handle those scenarios."

"I don't know any place that is comparable," said VIP graduate Patrick Schmitz, Camp Pendleton, California. "The hours are very competitive. We get paid better than 90 percent of other construction workers. I feel very safe going to work. For me, safety is No. 1, and with [VIP], you feel comfortable that if you see something on the job that you feel isn't safe, you can bring it to someone's attention, and they'll listen and do something about it.

"I've been employed full time since I've been home. The VIP program is such an excellent program. I would encourage anyone to apply for it."

For more information, visit www. uavip.org or call (844) VIP-JOBS [847-5627].

