Marine and union welder contributes to contractor’s success

Jacob Ramirez is a success story our industry needs to repeat again and again. A Houstonian, Ramirez grew up surrounded by industry. In high school, he completed the vocational welding program and went to work as a welder. After two years of work, Ramirez enlisted in the Marines and was deployed throughout East Asia and Afghanistan. When he returned to Camp Pendleton, a friend told him about the United Association (UA) Veterans in Piping® (VIP®) program on base.

Ramirez enrolled in VIP initially because it was "free and on base." He began attending classes and was soon accepted into the 18-week welding training program. "I liked that I could train at night after being on duty all day," he said. He joined the program because "it was an opportunity no one else offered."

Over the past decade, more than 2 million men and women have served and sacrificed for our nation. But despite being a disciplined and highly trainable population, military members face an exceedingly high unemployment rate upon their retirement from the service.

To ease the transition back into civilian life, the UA established the VIP program to equip military service members preparing to leave the service with sought-after skills that can lead to lifelong careers in the pipe trades. Through accelerated courses provided free of cost on several military bases across the country, VIP participants earn industry-recognized certifications and a direct entry into solid private-sector jobs with good pay and benefits.

After his honorable discharge, Ramirez joined the UA in Houston and completed his apprenticeship. "I was able to join the union right out of the service, so I could have income to support my family," he said. The apprenticeship provided him with complete training in pipe fitting and welding, as well as an overview of plumbing, refrigeration and HVAC. "The apprenticeship classes teach the science and math of the trade, so the work is more meaningful, and I understand what I'm doing in the field," Ramirez said.

Having that understanding of his trade has been important to him while working at the South Texas Nuclear Plant for two different contractors. For the past year, Ramirez has worked for CustomArc, a union specialty welding group, at the ExxonMobil Baytown project. His contributions were recognized by project leadership, and he is now working for them at Georgia Power's Vogtle Nuclear Plant.

When asked about joining a union rather than returning to his prior employers, Ramirez is clear. "When I worked open shop, I had no benefits. The union provides me benefits so I can take care of my family," he said. In addition to the health insurance, training and retirement benefits, Ramirez earned college credit taking his apprenticeship classes. He plans to complete his associate degree and would one day like to be a Certified Welding Inspector continuing with the UA. "The union works like a family and treats each other better," he said.

For more information, visit www. ua.org or www.uavip.org

View in Digital Edition