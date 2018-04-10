How to manage third-party regulators

As marketing director, my duties include oversight of third-party prequalification providers. In many ways, these entities can be viewed as regulators of your business, enforcing minimum standards of safety, employee training, drug and alcohol policies, and even financial strength.

The consequences of not completing requested information or not hitting deadlines can often mean your company won't be allowed to bid on pending projects. Luckily, most prequalification companies provide ample support via online chat or by phone. I recommend calling your assigned third-party representative versus chatting online. Building a cordial business relationship with your agent will make the registration process easier and perhaps help in the future.

Many third-party entities offer free, guided online tutorials, covering topics including how to upload documents, navigating their websites and more.

If you prefer, many now have "how to" videos posted on YouTube. These videos include all aspects of posting, navigating sites and any related terminology.

Allocating appropriate management support

These days, most people have a wide variety of duties, limiting their ability to handle new responsibilities. Managing prequal companies often involves creating support documents, training logs and OSHA information and updating state contractors' licenses. The prospect of potentially adding as many as five new third-party prequalification companies to one's workload is daunting.

After reviewing monthly time management requirements, you might decide to hire a safety company to monitor your account and notify you of critical updates. Most safety companies will supply, for a fee, all safety collateral materials needed. Most safety companies can also provide safety manuals comprehensive enough to meet any client's requirements. In addition, they offer online training modules and labor law posters.

Whatever decision you make, whether managing accounts yourself or hiring a safety company, you'll need to have a team of people to ensure you have all the information you need in a timely manner. Depending on your background, it's highly doubtful any one person will always have the forms and/or information required for update in a timely enough manner, allowing your company to always remain compliant.

Once you're registered, you'll receive automated account update service reminders for each of your third-party accounts. In my opinion, the best way to manage account updates is to take note of any automated update notices and select a consistent day of each week to work on any required information. Like many websites, it's easy to find yourself eating a good chunk of your day with often non-critical updates.

On your assigned "update day," you'll often need help from your hired safety company or other team members to complete the required update. For this reason, it's important you remain consistent in checking your account(s) weekly. Once team members supply you with needed information, update your account the following week. Be sure you communicate your deadline to all team members.

In most cases, you'll be required to update your health, safety and environmental policies annually. If you don't hire a safety company, this process often requires you to be proficient in creating written company policy, addressing a variety of aspects of your health, safety and environment policy.

Once your account(s) is/are compliant with terms, adding new companies to your online corporate profile or account is as easy as requesting a "vendor connection" with targeted companies. In theory, there's no need for you to complete other prequalification packets as required in the past. Once connected, prospective clients can see your safety, training, drug and alcohol policies, and perhaps even your financials.

On a regular basis, most third-party prequalification companies travel the nation with regional account workshops. During these, they can help you with questions, including screen navigation, vendor connections, account updates, account questionnaires and other topics. It's also a good way to network with prospective clients and get vendor connections to your account.

For more information, visit www. lcdc-invirex.com or call (504) 464-0770.

View in Digital Edition