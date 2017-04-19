Celanese, DOE Summit train future energy leaders

Celanese Corp. and representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently held an energy summit at the company’s Bishop chemical and specialty materials manufacturing facility to train energy leaders for the future. “One way to attain such benefits is to engage and train the operations organization on our energy reduction goals, methods, and practices. This joint energy summit provided opportunities for Celanese personnel and DOE experts to collaborate in our energy efficiency efforts.”

“A key objective of Celanese is to drive energy efficiency and cost reduction at its plants worldwide,” said Pat Quarles, Celanese executive vice president, and president, acetyl chain, and integrated supply chain. “One way to attain such benefits is to engage and train the operations organization on our energy reduction goals, methods, and practices. This joint energy summit provided opportunities for Celanese personnel and DOE experts to collaborate in our energy efficiency efforts.”

In line with the company’s energy reduction goals, Celanese has become a partner in the Better Buildings, Better Plants challenge of the DOE. This partnership extended to the joint summit in Bishop, where Celanese and the DOE could network, learn and train on best practices with key company energy leaders, with the goal of developing executable ideas, tools, and actions that can be used to drive energy reduction and energy management.

The Better Buildings, Bett er Plants Program of the DOE is a voluntary initiative to drive significant energy efficiency improvement in the industry.

The Celanese energy summit consisted of two days of steam systems training from industry experts, followed by three days of instructional workshops on topics such as the future of energy (technology, regulation, procurement) and its effects on manufacturing sites and industry, energy management systems, energy reduction strategies, best practices, and expanding energy partnerships with groups such as ENERGY STAR® and the DOE.

