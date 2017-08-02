API: The U.S. O&G industry backed 10.3MM jobs in 2015

The U.S. oil and natural gas industry's total employment impact to the national economy in 2015 amounted to 10.3 million full-time and part-time jobs, combining operational and capital investment impacts, according to a study conducted by American Petroleum Institute (API) and conducted by PwC LLP.

In 2015, the 10 states with the largest direct employment effect generated by the oil and natural gas industry were, in order: Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and New York. These 10 states accounted for 59.6 percent of the oil and natural gas industry’s national direct employment, 76.2 percent of the oil and natural gas industry’s national direct labor income, and 73.8 percent of the oil and natural gas industry’s national direct value.

× Expand API jobs

The associated labor income from jobs supported by the industry estimated to be $714.2 billion, or 6.7 percent of total U.S. labor income in 2015, through its operations, capital investment and spending out of dividend payments, the report stated.

PwC estimates that the industry’s operations generated $1.3 trillion, accounting for 7.6 percent of U.S. GDP in 2015, combining both operational and capital investment impacts.

Read the study in its entirety here.