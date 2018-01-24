T. Boone Pickens’ exit from BP Capital to have no impact on BP Energy Partners

BP Energy Partners, LLC today expressed best wishes to T. Boone Pickens after he announced the closing of BP Capital, which he operated for more than two decades. This decision will have no impact on the current and future operations of BP Energy Partners.

“On behalf of the entire team at BP Energy Partners and our portfolio companies, we wish him the best with his new plans and priorities,” said Alex Szewczyk, BPEP’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

Mr. Pickens was a sponsor of BPEP when it was founded in 2014. “Thank you for supporting us and sharing our vision when we launched our private equity business,” said Mr. Szewczyk. “Even though you’re no longer involved in the business, we are proud to continue to build upon your legacy.”

“We will continue to make private equity investments in companies and businesses that share Mr. Pickens’ vision of expanding the market for U.S. natural gas,” said Michael Watzky, BPEP’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner. As examples, Mr. Watzky pointed to current portfolio companies Blue Roads Solutions (www.blueroadssolutions.com) and Mesa Natural Gas Solutions (www.247mesa.com).

Mesa Natural Gas Solutions has also followed Mr. Pickens’ example in supporting the men and women serving in the U.S. Military. Mesa was honored as one of the recipients of the 2017 Freedom Award from the U.S. Department of Defense. This is the highest honor awarded to private sector employers for their support of National Guard and reserve members. At the time Mesa received this award Mr. Pickens said, “I couldn’t be prouder of Mesa, and I salute them.”