Shareholders approve offer by Wood Group for Amec Foster Wheeler

Shareholders of Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler overwhelmingly approved Wood Group’s recommended all-share offer for Amec Foster Wheeler. The deal remains subject to relevant clearances from competition authorities in certain countries where both companies operate. It is expected that the transaction will complete in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“I am delighted that both sets of shareholders have shown support for our all-share offer for Amec Foster Wheeler,” said Robin Watson, Chief Executive, Wood Group. “Today we take another significant step towards creating a global leader in project, engineering and technical services delivery across a broad range of industrial markets, predominantly focused on oil & gas. Amec Foster Wheeler has a strong operational capability, a leading service offering and broad sector exposure and we have complementary asset light, flexible business models.”

The combined Group will be led by Robin Watson as Chief Executive and David Kemp as Chief Financial Officer. Ian Marchant will continue as Chair. On completion, certain members of the Amec Foster Wheeler Board will join the Board of the combined Group: Roy Franklin will join as Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, and Ian McHoul and Linda Adamany will be appointed as non-executive directors.