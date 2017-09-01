Flint Hills Resources, Denny Wiseman strive to be ‘best neighbors’ they can be

As vice president of operations -- olefins for Flint Hills Resources (FHR), Denzel "Denny" Wiseman is ultimately responsible for maintaining safe, reliable and compliant operations. And according to Wiseman, the company's Port Arthur site in particular has an excellent track record to show its commitment to safety and the environment.

"Safety is always our top priority," said Wiseman. "Our strong safety record results from a focus on process safety in addition to the traditional focus on personal safety.

"We received the 2017 American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturer's (AFPM's) Safety Achievement Award based on outstanding safety performance in 2016, and as a subsidiary of Koch Industries, we recently earned the EPA's 2017 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award. This award recognizes organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency and is the highest honor bestowed by the EPA. Flint Hills Resources' Port Arthur facility contributed to this award by improving the site's electrical infrastructure, compressor reliability, mechanical integrity and flare-gas recovery unit, and investing in new, energy- efficient central control and field operations buildings.

"We focus equally on pursuing safety and environmental excellence, which is the foundation of our ability to build and sustain a successful business."

FHR is an industry leader in refining, chemicals, and biofuels and ingredients, with operations primarily in the Midwest and Texas. Its manufacturing capability is built on six decades of refining experience, and the company has expanded its operations through capital projects and acquisitions worth more than $14 billion since 2002. FHR's subsidiaries produce and market gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, ethanol, biodiesel, olefins, polymers and intermediate chemicals, as well as base oils, distillers corn oil and distillers grains. Based in Wichita, Kansas, the company has more than 4,000 employees.

Celebrating 10 years in service this year, FHR's Port Arthur site produces propylene and ethylene. The site was originally built and operated by Texaco and then sold to Huntsman, which sold it to FHR in 2007.

The Port Arthur site is currently in the civil construction phase of its polymer grade propylene project. This unit upgrade will increase the quality of propylene the facility produces and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018.

Native to the industry

As a native of the West Texas oil fields, Wiseman is no stranger to the energy industry, and his career in operations and technical roles at energy and petrochemical companies in the Southwest spans 42 years.

Having received his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Houston, Wiseman worked for LyondellBasell for several years before retiring in 2008. When the Eagle Ford shale discoveries started to boom in south Texas, Wiseman consulted for DCP Midstream, assisting the company in the construction and commissioning of two natural gas liquids recovery plants.

In his current position, Wiseman leads the operations of FHR's Port Arthur, Houston and Longview, Texas, sites. Prior to accepting this role in November 2015, Wiseman originally joined FHR to lead the Port Arthur olefins operations full time in October 2013.

"One of my greatest career challenges was the transition from an individual contributor to a manager to a leader," Wiseman explained. "I developed my leadership style through trial-and-error and a lot of reading that resulted in a lot of self-reflection. Building trust between different parts of the team leads to a positive culture of willing and able individuals who thrive on meeting challenges.

"I've learned over time that the true relationships you build with people are your most valuable assets. When a relationship exists and is not superficial (person-to-person vs. leader-to-employee), it is amazing what you can accomplish over time with a dedicated team."

Plant as community partner

According to Wiseman, FHR always strives to be the best neighbor it can be, which includes being active in the community and supporting local causes. "Flint Hills Resources Port Arthur contributes to a variety of local community organizations that provide vital services and resources to area youth," Wiseman stated. "Education is a primary focus of our community outreach because it is the framework of an individual's future. Unique to each person, the right education can open doors to greater opportunities and help students achieve their personal goals."

The Flint Hills Resources Outstanding Student Scholarship Program helps inspire, encourage and develop the next generation. The statewide program recognizes local seniors' achievements in science, technology, engineering and math, as well as welding, construction technology and metal manufacturing.

"We also host the Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle's Engineering Job Shadow Lunch during National Engineering Week, which joins ninthgrade students with engineers from all types of industry to provide them with an opportunity for discussion and hands-on experiments," Wiseman added. "In the area of higher education, we have contributed $100,000 in scholarship funds to Lamar State College Port Arthur and donated training equipment to their new process technology and instrumentation program. We also partner with Lamar University's College of Engineering for internships and summer jobs."

Volunteering in the community is also a large part of FHR's philanthropic activities. "We have hosted a variety of events bringing our site employees together with near neighbors," said Wiseman. "From spring cleanups where we plant trees and other beautification projects to neighborhood picnics and holiday events, Flint Hills Resources' employees are serving the community through food, friendship and time spent together.

"It's important to us to have a direct line of communication with our neighbors and local community. We have an active Community Advisory Panel, which includes near-neighbors, educators, civic and business leaders in Port Arthur. Many have served as advisers for over 15 years.

"We hope people see Flint Hills Resources as a partner and a good neighbor, helping those around us and delivering on our principles of integrity, compliance and creating value."

FHR is a member of many national, state and local organizations like AFPM, Texas Chemical Council, Texas Association of Manufacturers and Industry of Southeast Texas. "Locally, we are active members of many organizations like Port Arthur Industrial Group and the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce," Wiseman added. "The Port Arthur Industrial Group is important because it provides a forum that facilitates dialogue between local industry and community leaders.

"The local industry is unique, in that plant managers from the three-county area of Southeast Texas have monthly meetings and share knowledge on topics that impact all of us. The knowledge sharing that takes place in these organizations keeps us informed on current events."

And when it comes to current events, Wiseman stressed the importance of constantly evolving to improve efficiency and eliminate unnecessary regulations.

"We support market-based solutions and oppose all mandates and subsidies that invariably distort market signals and create inefficiencies in the marketplace," Wiseman said. "We focus on creating real, long-term value for our customers and society by constantly innovating and challenging ourselves to improve on the status quo."

