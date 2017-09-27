Executive Profile: Ed Marchese of Proco Products Inc.

A conversation with Ed Marchese of Proco Products Inc.

As president and CEO of Proco Products Inc., Ed Marchese knows his success has been built upon a lifelong pursuit of excellence in both employee management and customer service. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Marchese to learn more about his managerial philosophy and how it has fueled Proco's steady growth over the past two decades.

Q: What led to your position at Proco Products?

A: My first job out of college was in sales with Holz Rubber Co. in 1973. I met Merv Vater (co-founder of Proco Products) in 1976, when he joined Holz as a sales manager. We were peers for a number of years, and then I worked for him when he was promoted to vice president, sales and marketing. In 1984, he made the decision to leave Holz to start Proco with a partner.

I became president of Holz in 1992, and Merv became president of Proco after his partner died suddenly in 1993. Our businesses competed on a small scale, but we always maintained our friendship. An opportunity presented itself in 1999, at which time I left Holz to join Proco as executive vice president. In 2006, I was promoted to president of Proco, with Merv as CEO. Merv retired in 2008, at which time I assumed the CEO title as well. I also became an owner.

Q: What's the most important thing a person should know before taking a career path similar to yours?

A: Patience. A young person cannot expect to become an executive in a short period of time. It takes dedication, commitment, experience and time. Being a "baby boomer," this is how I was raised. The newer generations have expectations of immediate success. While sometimes success can come early, it's not necessarily the norm.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: I've always maintained the philosophy of surrounding myself with quality people. No one person can do everything, nor does one person have all of the answers. I've never been intimidated by eager employees who have aspirations of wanting my job. It makes me a better manager, and my people better employees. It gives my employees an opportunity to succeed and reach their goals.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote?

A: I had a college business professor tell my class this: "The cemetery is full of people who thought they could not be replaced." His point was that, while being a dedicated employee is fine, one needs to learn how to train and delegate, to listen and trust co-workers to do their jobs. Life goes on. Businesses go on, with you or without you, no matter how valuable you perceive yourself to be.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I keep my business life and personal life separate. I spend the necessary time at work, but not to any excess that interrupts or interferes with my life at home. This balance has become more evident and important as I've become older. I always encourage young employees to maintain a good balance. A happy person at home is a happy person at work.

For more information, visit www.procoproducts.com or call (209) 943-6088.

