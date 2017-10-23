A conversation with Dan Camp of Service Rentals Inc.

Service Rentals Inc., a Louisiana business, is working to get back to its roots with the help of Dan Camp, who is responsible for sales and project management. BIC Magazine recently visited with Camp to find out how the team provides exceptional service to the Gulf Coast region as a small company.

Q: What led to your position at Service Rentals Inc.?

A: I operated a successful power and HVAC equipment rental company in Florida for many years, and one of my best clients was Jon Baldwin, the owner of Service Rentals. He and I became close friends, and after getting a taste of the tent rental industry from operating a company in New Orleans, I just fell in love with Louisiana and decided to work with Jon, starting Jan. 1 of this year. To be successful in the rental industry, it takes an exceptional amount of dedication and service to the client. I've always taken a special level of ownership over any position I've been in, and I believe that leads to forming tight relationships with people that eventually lead to future opportunities.

Q: What is the biggest news at Service Rentals right now?

A: That we are still here! Service Rentals had shifted its focus away from sales and marketing for a long time due to other segments of the business taking off. During that time we have seen more competition enter the market and realized we want to realign our efforts to recapture some of the market that we actually played a huge role in creating. Providing temporary, industrial shelter solutions in plants was how this company was started, and now we are going to focus our efforts on getting back to our roots.

Q: How do you pitch your services?

A: Perfect safety, customer service, experience and reliability. It's really easy to sell our services. We have a proven track record of showing up and getting the job done, big or small. We like to call ourselves a small company that can do big things, and that's really true. We have experience providing tent services for even the largest turnarounds, serving thousands of workers. We provide some of the most innovative industrial equipment out there, and most importantly, we have a safety record with zero incidents. We take our jobs very seriously and comply with all TWIC, Defense Information Systems Agency and background checks.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: We are most definitely looking to grow in our current market of the Gulf Coast region. There is a ton of opportunity here at home and we have just scratched the surface. We are local to the region, have been doing this longer than anyone else and have the best team in place. When someone calls Service Rentals, that person gets a real-life human who answers the phone and is invested, ensuring that caller receives the best possible service. Larger companies will always exist but there will always be a place for the smaller guys, too.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I love kids. I raised my three nieces, and now I am the single, full-time father of an adopted 3-year-old boy. It's amazing. I think every day about how there are so many children people don't want, but there are also people out there who would give anything to have a child. I never had any of my own biological children, but I've been blessed with the title of "Dad" anyway, and I'm a very proud father. There are times when I've had people tell me it's different when they are your "real" kids, but somehow I think it means more when you choose that life as a volunteer.

For more information, visit www.service rentalsinc.com or call (225) 622-5020.

