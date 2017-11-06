Shell compliments Greenup on its success

Greenup Industries recently ranked No. 208 on Inc. 5000's annual rankings of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Over the years, this list has included companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio and Zappos. Greenup Industries is one of 47 firms from Louisiana on the list.

Greenup President Rodney Greenup incorporated the business in December 2012. With less than five years under its belt, the company and its leadership have earned recognition in their industry both locally and nationally. In just three years, Greenup saw a 2,079-percent increase in revenue.

With safety and diversity at the forefront of the company's priorities for growth, Greenup shows no signs of slowing down. One company Greenup has worked with closely and attributes a lot of its success to is Shell.

"Greenup took a very simple idea and turned it into a process that has significantly helped with Shell's resourcing strategies at many of the Gulf Coast sites," said Kevin M. Petit, contracting and procurement manager, Norco Manufacturing Complex.

"There are several behaviors that have made Greenup successful," said Verdell Banner, manager -- reliability, engineering, maintenance, projects and turnarounds, U.S. Gulf Coast, Shell Downstream Inc. "Rodney appreciates that to work in our refinery, and probably any refinery in the U.S. Gulf Coast, he has to have a structure and staff who lives personal safety. That was his starting point. No matter the size or complexity of any job performed by his company, it is done safely. Along with an obvious commitment to safety, Rodney keeps the needs of the client first. He did a lot of work behind the scenes to reduce cost without reducing value. Rodney frequently uses the term 'easy button' when describing how he'd like his company to fit into our system.

"I've also been impressed that Greenup took a staffing problem that was particular to my site and developed a solution. This drive for improvement, along with innovative thinking, is key to the success that Greenup has seen so far and for the success that's yet to come."

Greenup has also taken advantage of several Louisiana Economic Development (LED) resources. The company is an active participant in LED's CEO roundtable and economic gardening programs.

"Greenup is poised to be a major contributor of job creation for the state of Louisiana," said John Matthews, director -- small business services, LED. "Greenup obviously has a willingness to grow beyond Louisiana's borders and import dollars to the state, creating economic development and jobs. Rodney exemplifies the value that in order to be successful tomorrow, you have to work on your business today. That's a driving factor in itself. Also, the fact that Greenup reached out to LED and understands the need for additional resources indicates the company has a bright future."

"Greenup has been using a combination of high-level market research and peer-to-peer activities, which is very powerful," said Christopher Cassagne, business development officer -- small business services, LED. "Rodney had a product and wanted to commercialize it, taking it nationwide. He's been successful doing this, and the sky is the limit for Greenup."

For more information, visit www.greenupind.com or call (225) 283-4843.

