New data analysis tech can streamline day-to-day processes

There's a shift occurring across the oil and gas industry, and it's moving toward improved worksite safety and efficiencies by way of data aggregation and analytics. Historically, the oil and gas industry has been slow to adopt data gathering and analysis practices. However, the industry may not be lagging far behind, as data analysis will likely become a regular part of companies' safety plans over the next several years. As safety manufacturers continue to develop solutions that gather and wirelessly transfer pertinent details, companies should invest time and energy to transform this information into actionable tactics to improve their worksites.

Though only 4 percent of companies have the capabilities for data collection technology (see www.bain.com for the complete study), attitudes regarding the perceived business value and benefits have increased significantly. And with easily implementable solutions on the market -- like Dräger's X-zone 5500 with advanced 3-D communication, an area-monitoring gas detection system -- companies can begin exploring options to streamline and enhance production phases and analyze geologic data to maximize safety practices.

But why's there a disconnect between a worksite's capabilities and the notion these technologies can help its bottom line?

Though a number of factors can certainly contribute to the hesitation that takes place when one considers new devices, perceived cost and technology trust are often at the top of the list. These two factors should diminish as more people who have grown up "trusting" technology and living with the benefits of "always available" real-time data enter the ranks of decision makers in the workforce.

Companies that invest in solutions that assist in the data process can gain critical information to help increase workflow and improve safety. For instance, the X-zone 5500 with 3-D communication can gather information, including the battery charge level, gas type or concentration, gas fluctuations over time and wireless behavior patterns. It then delivers this information in real time to plant managers and safety officials. Supervisors have the resources to monitor unusual readings and device functions simultaneously and notify workers of potential threats by triggering an alarm from up to three miles away. Companies can better understand their worksites through long-term data analysis; for example, knowing how the presence of hydrogen sulfide fluctuates over time might help shape future safety procedures and regulatory compliance.

These devices can streamline day-today processes to help reduce avoidable tasks. Wireless data sharing allows alerts to be sent to workers with a low-voltage warning during battery error or low battery life in the deployed area-monitoring solution. Instead of manually checking or assessing these issues, this technology allows monitoring from a single remote location. Alternatively, if a unit is disconnected, workers will be alerted immediately rather than receiving a delayed notification by manually inspecting, removing or turning off the disconnected exam unit. This permits companies to use their manpower in the most efficient way possible while reducing workers' potential risk of exposure to hazardous gases.

For more information, call (800) 858-1737 or email Larry.Medina@Draeger.com.

View in Digital Edition