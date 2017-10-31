APE Companies: The products you need under one brand

Over the past decade, APE Companies has evolved to deliver a suite of equipment, products and supplies across the U.S. As a solution provider, APE equips its customers with the highest-quality surface and concrete prep, safety and environmental, thermal sprayed aluminum, waterjet and blast, and paint products available.

APE Companies Vice President of Sales and Marketing Scot Cummins described its continued expansion of offerings as imperative. "Our customers rely on us to supply them with the equipment and application knowledge so they can get their job done efficiently and safely," Cummins said.

Legacy of high-quality products

APE Companies' history began as Abrasive Products & Equipment, a former division of U.S. Filter. Dating back decades as part of U.S. Filter's offerings, this product segment separated in 2004 and became a company of its own.

For the past 13 years, Abrasive Products & Equipment has been overseen by a handful of private equity companies, allowing the business to grow. Through the acquisition of multiple companies including BKW Environmental, Corrosion Specialties Inc. and Sharpjet, the business has gone beyond abrasive products and equipment, increasing the catalog of offerings to include safety equipment; environmental remediation products; corrosion control supplies; and waterjet cutting equipment, media and products. Also during this time, Abrasive Products & Equipment's rental fleet was cultivated to over 500 pieces of equipment.

In 2014, Ridgemont Equity Partners acquired Abrasive Products & Equipment, and shortly thereafter, a massive rebranding effort began. Beginning with a name and logo overhaul, APE Companies was debuted as the parent company for all acquisitions. Now, regardless of location, all APE offices have access to the same inventory and can supply customers with whatever they need. The next step for APE's rebranding process is the unveiling of a new, all-encompassing website coming shortly. Soon, customers will be able to review all products and resources offered by APE's family of companies on one modern and concise website.

Acquisitions under APE Companies

BKW Environmental has the latest safety and environmental products available. Its tens of thousands of products range from personal protective equipment and janitorial equipment to disaster relief supplies and restoration supplies. This product line also encompasses measuring and leveling tools, pneumatics, welding supplies, pumps, hand and electrical tools, lighting, chemicals and more.

Corrosion Specialties Inc. offers customers a complete inventory of high-performance industrial coatings and linings, surface preparation equipment and parts, paint application equipment, abrasives, operator safety equipment and power-tool cleaning equipment.

Sharpjet offers its own line of garnet abrasive, in addition to a full suite of waterjet cutting equipment and parts, as well as vapor and dry blasting equipment. Also offered are a variety of other blasting media, including SofStrip soda blasting abrasive, MaxxStrip Kieserite blasting abrasive, and MaxxStrip pool and tile cleaning formula.

Experience that runs deep

APE Companies has employees who have been with it from the start at U.S. Filter, adding up to countless decades of industry knowledge. APE Companies' customers rely on it as a resource with the technical expertise to guide them toward making the right product selections. APE Companies' service team also provides on-site technical assistance, demonstrations and training.

In addition, customers find APE Companies' 24/7 service line valuable when they're experiencing equipment issues and product application problems. Being able to call in and speak with staff immediately to receive cost-effective solutions increases their productivity.

The future is bright

As a leader in technology, APE Companies strives to stay ahead of industry trends, always incorporating enhanced products and equipment in their supplies. Bobby Wineski, general manager of APE Companies, shared that the company is still in a growth mode, looking to acquire other companies in the Northeast. New office locations in the Southeast are being considered and planned for as well.

What people are saying about APE Companie...

"I've been dealing with the Harvey division of APE Companies for rentals, supplies and really everything I need, and I'm very satisfied with how they do business. They go above and beyond. It's not just a client-vendor relationship; it's really more like family business. Any time I need parts or anything, I go to them, which is why I've done business with them 10-15 years now."

- Rueben Gonzales, Senior Project Manager, Brand Industrial Services Inc.

"I've been working with what is now known as APE since 1979, when it was Schmidt Manufacturing and Abrasive Supply. When I began and started my business from scratch, Schmidt and APE worked closely with me to acquire equipment, going so far as to finance it. While we've grown since then, APE is still one of our preferred vendors. They go above and beyond to satisfy my purchasing people and foreman offshore -- so much so that my foreman can call APE from offshore for assistance with equipment, which is rare from suppliers. I find that from a business model, APE keeps a very well-rounded inventory. It's rare that if we call by 7 a.m., we won't have the equipment by 5 p.m. that night, which is very satisfying."

- Ed Caswell, CEO, Waveland Services

For more information, visit www.apecompanies.com or call (844) 361-7038.

View in Digital Edition