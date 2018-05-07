Executive Profile: John Peterson of DISA Global Solutions

John Peterson, president and CEO of DISA Global Solutions, has been with the company two years, leading DISA and his team to growth and expansion. BIC Magazine recently discussed with Peterson his business goals and commitment to customers.

Q: What led to your position at DISA Global Solutions?

A: I have been in the substance abuse testing and employee screening industry for over 25 years. During that time, I have known DISA as a valued client, formidable competitor and even an acquisition target. Through the years, I have always kept a keen eye on DISA because of its approach to the market and unique business model. In the summer of 2016, when the opportunity presented itself to join DISA, I was certainly intrigued and could not pass up the chance.

I believed that DISA had the team, brand and platform to execute our shared vision. So far, this has been a tremendous experience, and I am looking forward to working with and sharing future successes with this team.

Q: What is the biggest news at DISA right now?

A: Over the past year, DISA has grown significantly through a combination of strong organic sales and strategic acquisitions. In addition, I would point to our amplified focus regarding our customers' experience. We are attentive to the entire customer experience, ranging from ordering to invoicing, and every touchpoint in between. We have invested in additional personnel and technology, as well as implemented proactive strategies; we want to continue being a resourceful and reliable partner that assists our customers in mitigating risks and making the most informed decisions.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: First and foremost, we want to continue expanding in the energy market. Since its inception, DISA has focused on being a trusted provider of employee screening in the energy market, and we are fortunate to be considered by many as the industry leader. Our strategy starts with the energy market as its foundation and focuses on client retention and growth across all sectors, including upstream, midstream and downstream. Accordingly, we have dedicated sales and service teams for each sector. Serving the energy market has led us to expand into other key markets, such as construction and transportation, which we will continue to build upon.

Q: Do you have any plans to grow/expand DISA through acquisitions and mergers?

A: Yes. Acquisitions are a significant part of our growth strategy. We are pursuing strategic acquisitions that provide additional experience and expertise to complement our team, strengthen our market position, expand our geographic reach and/or enhance our scope of capabilities. We successfully completed five complementary acquisitions in 2017, and we are excited about our pipeline of acquisition prospects in the foreseeable future.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I am blessed to have a strong and loving support group of family and friends who help make finding balance a lot easier. Additionally, I am fortunate to have a great group of colleagues and leaders who share my drive and commitment to DISA's success. I am confident that even in my absence, I can depend on the team to remain steadfast to our core values and resolute in executing our plan. Three things I do to maintain a good work/home life balance are to plan in advance, prioritize my schedule and know when to "unplug" to enjoy the moment.

