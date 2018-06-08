BIC Alliance

Earl Heard took a risk 35 years ago when he created a publication that would reach across multiple industries in the oil and gas sector. What started as a newsletter grew into BIC Alliance, and Heard hasn't stopped innovating since. Joined by his partner and son-in-law, President Thomas Brinsko, and a great management team and staff, Heard has founded three additional divisions of the company: BIC Recruiting, IVS Investment Banking and BIC Media Solutions. As BIC Alliance celebrates 35 years, the team would like to take this opportunity to thank the marketing partners, readers and staff whose support has made this milestone possible and share in the success.

BIC Magazine

BIC Alliance's Business & Industry Connection (BIC) Magazine, published 10 times a year, delivers the messages of energy-related companies and leading industrial service providers to a national and international audience. BIC Alliance has launched a new website for BIC Magazine, a weekly digital newsletter and several industry-related webinars. BIC Magazine has also ramped up its social media presence. All of these items help keep readers updated on the industry's top news and provide enhanced online access to the content of BIC Magazine.

BIC Recruiting

BIC Recruiting places sales management, operations management and C-level executives in the energy market. Its extensive network of more than 30,000 contacts allows the division's recruiters to find the best candidate for your position; in fact, more than half of BIC Recruiting's placements come from direct referrals. This is a major differentiating factor in using BIC Recruiting's services. Led by President of Recruiting Hazel Kassu and a set of seasoned recruiters, BIC Recruiting understands the uniqueness of each client's needs, and its goal is to place candidates who will not only meet those needs but also grow with their companies.

IVS Investment Banking

IVS Investment Banking specializes in M&A consulting, linking buyers and sellers, linking investors with opportunities, business valuations and recapitalization. Through deep and wide relationships with strategic buyers and intimate knowledge and history in the universe of private equity groups working in the industrial space, IVS is able to run a "dual path" when representing sellers, maximizing value for its clients. Since 2008, IVS has completed 18 transactions that total more than $400 million. IVS Managing Partner John Zapalac has 20 years of investment banking experience.

BIC Media Solutions

When Heard launched BIC Media Solutions in 2005, the idea was to offer custom book publishing, networking and training events, and keynote speakers. Since then, the division has published 10 books, hosted numerous networking events and established its own speakers bureau. BIC Media's newest custom book, "The Journey: A Practical Guide to Becoming an Exceptional Supervisor," published for TDS Inc., is now being distributed to industry professionals across the country.

Since 2014, BIC Media has helped fund and/or co-produce several films, including "Classic Restoration," "A Gift Horse," "Rock Bottom and Backâ¢" and -- its newest film -- "Urban Country," to be released this year. BIC Media has also expanded its video capabilities by partnering with Provicom, a state-of-the-art video production company based in Houston.

BIC Alliance has also added Mark Peters, a seasoned energy publishing executive, as its director of strategy and development. Peters has become heavily involved with BIC Media, and he oversees BIC Alliance's Leadership Series. The first workshop in this series, "Critical Communication Skills," helped professionals hone their writing skills in a variety of areas.

For more information about BIC Alliance, contact Earl Heard or Thomas Brinsko at (281) 538-9996, or visit BICAlliance.com.

View in Digital Edition