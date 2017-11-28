Maximize plant worker safety and operations with customized water tempering and safety fixture systems

Requirements for tempering water, liquid processing, and safety fixture systems differ widely from facility to facility and industry to industry. What’s required by a petrochemical operation, for example, differs greatly with requirements for manufacturing plants. Even within the same types of industries, variables such as facility size and spatial configurations, plumbing requirements and special needs, and goals and budgets make each customer’s industrial footprint as unique as their own fingerprint.

When a facility’s plumbing and engineering circumstances require unique approaches and out of the box thinking, it’s critical to work with qualified professionals to troubleshoot the “impossible” and lead facilities successfully into unchartered territory.

Designing a unique and efficient solution

Design On Demand™ (DOD), offered exclusively by Bradley Corp., addresses each customer’s individualized facility and plumbing needs. This includes pre-and post-sale support on certifications, applications, performance, sizing, installation and maintenance services, and more. Such solutions offer one-on-one service consultation with industry experts or a combination of innovative product solutions. In most cases, DOD involves a specialized mixture of both services and products that deliver the most efficient and custom plumbing results.

Suitable for large or small industrial applications in the most demanding environments, DOD achieves customers’ various goals no matter how simple or impossible they may seem.

Sometimes, a customer’s need is as simple as an electrical tweak. Other needs may involve rebuilding skids of bundled products to meet the seemingly unfeasible – yet critical – demands of a large facility. No matter the problem, DOD provides customers personalized consultation, idea generation, planning and implementation, and long-term facility solutions and satisfaction.

Design On Demand’s approach to problem-solving

Using in-house engineering experience, system design consultation, and individualized services, Bradley’s Engineering & Business Development experts help design plumbing systems according to each customer’s needs and project goals. In addition, Bradley offers a complete range of efficient and reliable plumbing products for tempering water and liquid processing. In effect, this program is designed to deliver the safest, most efficient and dependable product for each application.

DOD industrial plumbing products can be bundled or pre-assembled to meet specific application requirements. Products feature Bradley’s expansive line of Emergency Safety Fixtures featuring Halo™ technology, Enclosed Safety Showers, Keltech® Electric Tankless Water Heaters and Navigator® Thermostatic Mixing Valves – all of which are highly durable and dependable for any application, including the most challenging industrial situations.

Problem-solving with DOD experts is applied to a range of industries and applications, including emergency shower or combination shower/eyewash systems; hazardous chemical environments; power plants; manufacturing environments; waste water treatment plants; mining; and process heating.

“The DOD program brings customers not only expertise in the products Bradley has offered for 95 years but the ability to integrate these innovative products and related accessories into their systems in the most resourceful, cost-effective way possible,” said Rick Kern, director of industrial sales, Bradley Corp.

“For example, this program can include on-site documentation of existing systems and the challenges the customer is looking to overcome, continuing with extensive sales support – everything from detailed proposals to certifications, to clearly presenting solutions to key stakeholders, and to tech support to post-sales follow-up. The technical consultation, ideation and support are customer-centric and solution-oriented.”

How it works: DOD industrial applications in action

In many cases, the DOD consultation begins with phone calls, on-site visits, and hand-drawn plans. From there, the team works closely with management to ensure all are on board as the plan, budget and timeline are finalized.

“Our Business Development Team is frequently on the road to meet with customers, which gives us an in-depth understanding of many different types of industrial facilities,” said Tony Clouse, business development specialist, Bradley Corp. “These applications vary widely in scope, and each customer requires something different. With our Business Development Team’s 60-plus years of specialized industry experience, we always find the best approach for getting the job done.”

For example, in the oil industry, Bradley’s Business Development Team developed a skid system with six Keltech Industrial Tankless Heaters for heating water used in the oil refinery process. Pre-piped for easy installation and usage, the system included a single point connection for both water and power.

“We designed a 15-foot skid with the six CNA Keltech units back-to-back,” said Nick Greene, lead plumbing systems/application engineer, Bradley Corp. “Our customer needed to have one water inlet and outlet, and an electrical distribution panel for a single point power connection, which we were able to arrange. One key advantage of this configuration is that the skid is moveable, so as the oil refinery’s needs evolve and change, this Design-On-Demand solution adapts to their worksite.

“Months after the installation, the oil refinery’s management is very happy with the efficient performance of the skid system,” said Clouse. “Also, they are pleased that this customized solution addressed desalination of water, which ended up saving them the extra time and expense of implementing a separate desalination process.”

Manufacturers are also good candidates for DOD, as many require heated water for various applications, such as safety showers. Bradley’s Business Development Team developed a skid system to supply water for a unique safety shower application at a manufacturing plant. The system included a hot water tank with Bradley’s Navigator Thermostatic Mixing Valve, a recirculation pump and an expansion tank. All of the elements are controlled with a single power connection routed to a custom control panel. This system was pre-assembled for easy and efficient installation and transporting to various locations.

One of the manufacturer’s requirements was to be able to supply water to two safety showers simultaneously. The current ANSI/ISEA Z358.1–2014 American National Standard for Emergency Eyewash and Shower Equipment calls for emergency eyewashes and drench showers to deliver tepid water (60–100°F/15.5–37.7°C) for a full 15 minutes to ensure adequate flushing of hazardous materials from users bodies and/or eyes. Also, compliant showers release a continuous flow of at least 20 GPM (76 L-MIN) of tepid flushing fluid for at least 15 minutes. Moreover, for quick and easy access, it’s recommended that eyewash stations be within 10 seconds or 55 feet (17 meters) from a potential hazard.

“So, if two emergency shower fixtures needed to be used at the same time, the customer wanted assurance that the water for these showers would sustain the required temperature, volume and flow – and for the requisite amount of time needed,” Greene explained. “Our DOD solution addresses not only reliable access to precisely tempered water but also the ability to easily move it to accommodate a plant remodel or any facility changes.”

DOD applications also encompass some non-industrial facilities that have specific needs, such as convention centers. An onsite facility management team that worked at Chicago’s McCormick Place needed to find a more efficient way to deliver heated water – at varying temperatures – around the convention facilities for different trade shows and exhibits. The DOD Business Development Team constructed an easily transportable system that tempers water to different temperatures depending on each situation’s requirements.

“We devised a solution with Keltech Light Industrial Tankless Heaters, which were mounted on wheeled carts that are easily rolled from site to site,” Greene explained. “The easy hookup and ability to access to varied water temperatures have saved significant installation time, material and labor costs.”

Specialized design that turns the impossible into reality

“In all, the goal of the DOD program is delivering and supporting the highest quality products or systems that perfectly execute customers’ needs,” said Dieter Lutz, business development specialist. “DOD’s highly specialized expertise delivers a custom-made solution – without third party design costs – while providing unparalleled Bradley product expertise and post-sale support.

“Bradley is the industry’s single-source provider of innovative, durable and heavy-duty commercial plumbing products for nearly a century. Over that time, Bradley has built a long history of manufacturing innovative products, honing technological advancements and demonstrating unmatched customer service,” Lutz said.

“DOD is the culmination of our product expertise and commitment to the industry. We’re excited about how we can help take customers to places they never thought possible .”

