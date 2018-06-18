Wireless control: Time to ‘cut the cord’

As I reminisce on my childhood, amusingly the phrase "cut the cord" did not apply solely to childbirth. I remember being grandpa's "aide," hopping up from my glued stare on the box television and turning the knob to change stations until he told me to stop. All of this seemed normal as grandpa remained seated, until his upgraded TV with a remote control made my "services" unnecessary. Several years later, my parents tossed their cabled house phone for a modern model so they could roam the house while conversing. No longer limited by the coiled cable, daily duties from sweeping the carpet to preparing dinner were completed while simultaneously chatting on the cordless. Since then, technology advancements have converted many common tasks into effortless wireless performances: garage door openers, car fobs, computer mice. The syncing of two components over thin air has increased the convenience, operation and maintenance of everyday functions.

A particularly refined and widely integrated wireless advancement is Bluetooth™. Bluetooth is a global wireless communication standard over short distances. Radio frequency bands from 2.4-2.485 gigahertz in the Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) allow wireless reliability for everything from audio headphones to heart rate monitors. Over 25,000 member companies define their radio characteristics/ specifications and ensure interoperability while developing and maintaining the Bluetooth open standard. The Bluetooth communication standard is embedded in many products, ranging from wireless mice and keyboards to smartphones. Over 3 billion Bluetooth products will ship this year, with 5 billion products projected to ship by 2019.

What makes Bluetooth an effortless transition?

High availability. In 2008, approximately 5 percent of mobile devices were Bluetooth-enabled. Today, almost 95 percent of mobile devices support the standard.

Cost effectiveness. Communication between devices can be achieved due to a standardized protocol. Proprietary transmitters and receivers are not required to facilitate communication between devices.

Ease of use. Up to eight devices can be achieved through a "pairing" process, a simplistic means of connecting devices without requiring technical knowledge of the underlying communication mechanisms. Encryption of this paired connection ensures no interference from a foreign device.

Low power. Low power requirements enable longer device operating cycles before requiring recharging, allowing for a smaller power footprint of the device in general.

Operating on a relatively short distance of travel and with low transmitting power, Bluetooth is a good neighbor and prevents interference. Example: Many people can carry on conversations in a big room. A conversation between you and someone next to you is neither interrupted by nor interrupts a conversation across the room.

The Bluetooth standard has proved to be a stable and cost-effective form of wireless communication. Its heavy utilization in industries such as healthcare speaks to robustness and reliability. Industrial environments are beginning to see Bluetoothenabled sensors and devices interwoven into the manufacturing process.

How can wireless technology be applied to waterblasting? With the operator's safety in mind, wireless connection can remove the end-user from the "blast zone," the vicinity of the high-pressure water and the contaminated byproduct. With distance increasing safety, the operator is no longer limited by cables and cords, effectively increasing the mobility of the end-user for various viewpoints and operation opportunities during the cleaning process. Outside of the critical safety aspect, the data-sharing capabilities via Bluetooth can be capitalized simultaneously. Forwarding accumulated data and recorded performance creates opportunities for increased predictable production.

The opportunities that wireless technology holds for the waterblasting industry are only beginning to be recognized. As is its reputation, technology continues to advance and improve circumstances for the end-user regarding convenience, operation and maintenance. It is time to implement this proven standard to improve safety and production. It is time to "cut the cord."

For more information, contact Terry Gromes Jr. at tgromesjr@terydon.com or visit www.terydon.com.

