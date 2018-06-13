Bill Neeley Of Irving Crane discusses the family business and what's on the horizon

Bill Neeley, Irving Crane's U.S. regional manager, recently joined the Irving family business after 35 years of industry experience. Neeley is Irving's first Texas-based employee tasked with growing its Gulf Coast presence. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Neeley to learn how he is helping kick start Irving's market outreach.

Q: What led to your position at Irving Crane?

A: Irving wanted to concentrate its business in the U.S. by focusing on the Gulf Coast market, so they reached out to me looking for someone to run the operation down here. They have had folks in different parts of the U.S. over the years, but there was a clear realization that if Irving wanted to grow the business in the Gulf Coast area, then they needed a local presence.

I had actually taken some time off and was not actively looking for a career move when I was contacted about this position. After some research and talking with several key players, it became obvious this was something I had to do.

Working with some of the best minds in the industry and being able to apply what I have learned in a new environment has helped me in this position. I can't stress enough that I would not be where I am today had it not been for some really incredible mentors and colleagues.

Q: What is the biggest news at Irving Crane right now?

A: I joined the company in January, and we hit the ground running, putting some of our crawler fleet on rent right away, which has remained fairly steady throughout the first quarter of 2018. Right now we have most of our fleet working in the Texas and Louisiana area.

Up in Canada, there are a number of exciting things going on, including some major module moves with our newly expanded self-propelled modular transporter fleet, investing in new jacking/sliding systems and a unique R&D project involving augmented reality.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Growth is great as long as it is in an area where there is an opportunity to support that growth. There is obviously a lot of activity down here in the Gulf Coast states, so I think it's fair to say we are interested in expanding the business we already have here. But we don't want to grow for the sake of it.

We are starting to outgrow our current location just east of Houston, so the first order of business is to find a new place to put down some roots. Location is important, so we are going to take our time and get the right set up in place.

Q: What's the most important thing a person should know before taking a career path similar to yours?

A: I highly recommend this industry to anyone just starting out and looking for a challenge. We have seen such a drop in young people willing to learn a craft, and it's refreshing to see new blood. The one piece of advice I would give is: Be willing to start at the bottom and get dirty. There are some very good mentors out there willing to teach people the business, but you need to have the ability to listen and perform in a very dynamic environment.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: That is a great question we all struggle with. This business runs 24/7, and based on our customers' needs, we must be available when they call. On the flip side, the No. 1 priority in life is family and their health and happiness. Proper balance requires a support team both at work and at home, and it requires discipline to keep the two separate. I maintain that balance by keeping my personal life in my calendar just like I do my work life. At the end of the work day, I shut it off and go home.

For more information, visit www.irvingcrane.com or call (800) 561-2726.

View in Digital Edition