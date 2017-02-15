Innovatia opens Houston office

Innovatia is proud to announce their continuing global expansion with the opening of a new office in Houston, Texas.

“This office further expands our presence in Texas. It is time to establish a more robust presence here in Houston,” says Blair Morgan, President of Innovatia’s Procedure Accelerator™ Division. “This new office is strategically situated to expand support for our clients in Texas and around the United States, and will better position us to continue delivering best in class knowledge management solutions, like Procedure Accelerator™, to energy markets.”

Procedure Accelerator™ is a full-feature procedure lifecycle management software solution that offers unique and patented technology to reduce the effort to create, review and execute procedures at a management level and on the front line. Procedure lifecycle management projects that seem daunting are possible using patented technology at a fraction of the cost and time compared to traditional methods – often in excess of 80% savings.

Innovatia boasts nearly two decades of knowledge management experience in various industries from oil and gas, and manufacturing to finance and telecommunications. This experience and consistent project delivery has established Innovatia as a trusted partner for companies like RBC, Irving Oil, Cenovus Energy, Cisco, Enbridge and Pembina.

Founded in 1999 and with offices across North America and globally, Innovatia’s 650 professionals deliver top quality solutions to our clients. These solutions span the entire solution set from custom design and development through to delivery and support bringing the latest innovations in Knowledge Management to our clients. Innovatia’s commitment to client satisfaction and quality, multi-level skill base and broad industry experience is why clients continue to turn to Innovatia to take them to the next level of performance.