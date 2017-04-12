Fluor selected by Marathon for contract at two Texas refineries

Fluor Corporation was selected by a division of Marathon Petroleum Corporation to execute the engineering and procurement scope for a major reconfiguration at Marathon’s Galveston Bay and Texas City, Texas refineries.

“Fluor continues to provide sustaining capital services at five Marathon sites across the United States, and has supported the Texas City and Galveston Bay operations since 2013,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in the Americas. “Having previously executed the initial studies and early engineering for these projects, we are proud to progress them through the engineering and procurement phase.”

The reconfiguration will create a more efficient operation, allowing the two refineries to achieve updated U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tier 3 gasoline sulfur standards. The scope includes a new unit, modernization of several existing units and modifications to the utilities and offsite to support the scheduled process changes and refinery connections. Fluor is also performing the front-end engineering and design work for Marathon’s South Texas Asset Repositioning (STAR) program.