Pole tents viable, cost-efficient answer for industrial use

All the greatest new blast technology, from blast-resistant modules to inflatable blast-resistant tents, have the potential to fill needed gaps with respect to ever-changing safety requirements. However, oftentimes budgetary and logistic concerns don't allow these expensive solutions to remain a viable option. In addition, the space footprint that many of these solutions consume is just not available in many cases. That's where the benefits of the pole tent come into play.

Pole tents, when properly installed by a qualified and safe company, remain by far the most cost-effective, reliable solution for industrial users. The Service Rentals Inc. line of industrial pole tent solutions offers an incredibly rugged design capable of withstanding even the harshest of industrial plant conditions. Service Rentals' pole tents can be installed on any surface and anchored utilizing traditional staking, specialized concrete anchoring systems and/or concrete blocks.

The most important reason why many customers choose to utilize pole tents comes down to cost effectiveness. Pole tent solutions come with a much smaller price tag versus blast solutions and other types of tent solutions for a variety of reasons. The first reason is the setup. Installation of an industrial pole tent solution is very quick, with most packages completed in as little as four hours. Common packages include the tent, seating, lighting and flooring to serve 200-600 people, and even these packages can be completely installed and ready for occupancy in one day. Reduced delivery and installation costs can add up to a very significant savings for the overall project.

No specialized aerial equipment or forklifts are required to install a pole tent. By removing the additional equipment, as well as tying up valuable labor for an operator, installation costs are further reduced. Less labor, no specialized equipment and the ability to work from the ground all add up to a much safer project and significantly less exposure to safety hazards.

Service Rentals' industrial pole tent packages are designed to be easily transported using standard pickup trucks. This means there is no need to hire outside heavy haulers or require the use of special lift equipment to offload materials, which results in additional savings to the overall cost of installation. Blast solutions almost always require the use of heavy trucks for transport and larger crews and equipment to offload and place products at the worksite.

In addition to the savings, Service Rentals' industrial pole tent packages include additional value-adding features. Customers enjoy the unique tracked sidewall solution. The tent sidewalls utilize a track system that keeps walls tight to the tent and prevents flapping caused by weather. One effect of using Service Rentals' track sidewall system is it assists the HVAC system in keeping climate-controlled air inside the tent and the weather outside where it belongs. This tracked sidewall system also makes installing proper doors and other accessories quick and easy. These efficiencies create further cost savings by reducing energy operation costs and also create a safer, more comfortable space.

Blast solutions often take up substantial space versus pole tent solutions. Pole tents can be set up with as little as 4 feet of clearance around the perimeter of the tent. Blast tent solutions, especially those that utilize an air frame, often require an exorbitant amount of additional space around the tent, and that additional space can be nearly impossible to allow for a tent large enough to accommodate the amount of people on-site. Service Rentals has seen a number of instances where further transportation was needed in order to move people across an entire facility to have access to the dining tent for breaks, simply because that was the only area large enough to accommodate the enormous footprint of the break tent, resulting in additional project costs.

Pole tents have been in plants for a long time. Service Rentals still provides quality, safe, money-saving, industrial pole tent solutions that are a viable option for any project that doesn't require the use of a blast-resistant solution.

