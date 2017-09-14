Conco changes German subsidiary name to Conco IndustrieService GmbH

Conco announced today that it is changing the name of its German subsidiary from Gogolok IndustrieService to Conco IndustrieService GmbH.

The name change reflects the company’s commitment to the rich history of quality and service established by parent company Conco Services Corporation. Conco IndustrieService GmbH specializes in the industrial cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers, plate heat exchangers, and air-cooled condensers. Exclusive Conco product applications result in dramatic savings and immediate performance improvements in plant heat rate, megawatt output, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

As Conco technology gains a stronger foothold in the German power generation and industrial markets, the change to Conco IndustrieService GmbH will highlight the connection to a 95-year history of global excellence in condenser and heat exchanger products and services.

The Geschäftsführer of Conco IndustrieService GmbH is Noel John Peters and the Prokurist is Robert Schulz. For a complete listing of Conco offices and global distributors or to learn more about Conco products and services, visit: www.conco.net/de