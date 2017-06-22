Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Safway Group complete merger

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Safway Group have completed their previously announced merger effective today.

Brand Industrial Services, Inc. will be the new name for the combined company. With nearly $5 billion in revenue, approximately 32,000 employees worldwide, and over 350 locations in 30 countries, Brand is a leading provider of specialized services to the global industrial, commercial and infrastructure end markets. The combined company has the global footprint, comprehensive service offerings and rigorous operating processes necessary to support customers’ required facility maintenance, turnaround and refurbishment needs as well as new construction, capital-driven upgrades, and expansion plans.

The primary go-to-market name in the United States will be BrandSafway, along with other established and well-known company brands. In Canada, the primary go-to-market names will be AlumaSafway, Brand and Dalco. In international markets, existing brand names including Aluma Systems, Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Hünnebeck, and SGB, will remain. Post-closing, all operating entities that have been part of Brand and Safway will be maintained to ensure a seamless transition for customers.

“This combination creates one integrated global specialized services organization, with broad capabilities and reach, focused on delivering more value for our customers in the industrial, commercial and infrastructure end markets,” said Bill Hayes, previously the President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Safway and now the President and CEO of Brand and a member of its board of directors.

In addition to Hayes, the leadership of Brand comprises:

Jim Walters, Executive Vice President (“EVP”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) (former EVP and CFO, Safway)

Dave Witsken, President, Energy & Industrial (former President of Global Industrial Services, BEIS)

Jeff Sprau, President, Commercial & Industrial (former President of U.S. Division, Safway)

Glen Teel, President, Global Forming & Shoring (former President of Global Forming and Shoring, BEIS)

“With our expanded capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible services and solutions that are safer, more productive, and more cost-effective,” explained Hayes. “Our goal will be to think globally and act and execute locally – large enough to have the expertise and resources to perform for our customers at the highest level, while at the same time small and nimble enough to deliver responsiveness through our global branch network, ensuring a local and personalized customer service experience.”

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which has owned BEIS since 2013, is the controlling shareholder of the combined company. Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC, which acquired Safway in 2009, has exited its investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CD&R Operating Partner John Krenicki, who has served as lead director of BEIS since 2013, has assumed the role of Brand Chairman. Paul Wood, former Chairman and CEO of BEIS, has become Chairman Emeritus and serves as a Senior Advisor to the combined company.

Goldman Sachs & Co. served as the lead financial advisor to BEIS and provided financing. Financial advisory services and financing were also provided to BEIS by Barclays Capital Inc., ING Financial Markets LLC and Peter J. Solomon Company, LLC, an affiliate of Natixis. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal advisor to BEIS. Harris Williams & Co. served as financial advisor to Safway, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as Safway’s legal advisor.