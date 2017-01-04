Bear Paw receives EA approval for natural gas pipeline

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd has announced that Bear Paw Pipeline Corp. Inc. has received environmental assessment (EA) approval from Nova Scotia Environment for its natural gas pipeline.

Bear Paw is proposing to build and operate a pipeline that will stretch 62.5 km from Goldboro to the proposed Bear Head LNG export facility in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. The Goldboro to Point Tupper pipeline connects Bear Head LNG to the North American natural gas pipeline network. LNG Ltd claims that expenditures for the construction of the pipeline will only commence following the financial close of the Bear Head LNG project.

Greg Vesey, The Managing Director and CEO of LNG Ltd, said: “The environmental assessment approval is an important regulatory component that furthers our goal to be the leader in helping Nova Scotia realise the LNG opportunity that will benefit the province and community.

“Bear Paw’s pipeline is integral to the development of Bear Head LNG. We are putting all the elements in place to develop a successful LNG export facility on Cape Breton Island and the pipeline is a strategic and critical element.

“Bear Head LNG’s focus is to provide access to overseas markets for North America’s natural gas resources on competitive economics.

“Bear Head LNG is uniquely positioned to provide liquefaction services to Western Canadian, Northeast US, and offshore Nova Scotia resource owners desiring to sell natural gas to the global LNG market.

“With initial permitting complete, a premium location providing shorter sailing times to major overseas markets, and through use of LNGL’s patented OSMR® technology, a mid-scale, scalable, efficient, and reliable technology that delivers the LNG industry’s lowest full cycle cost, Bear Head LNG has significant competitive advantages over competing projects.”