BASF’s Kiihne: Good housekeeping starts at the top

Human asset integrity, explained Gregg Kiihne, director of process safety expert for BASF Corporation, is not a management system, but a leadership system that enables workers to be “a successful part of your organization and carry out their individual and collective tasks and responsibilities, correctly, repeatedly and without error.”

A prime factor impacting human asset integrity, Kiihne said, is employees’ work environment. “We encourage plants to reinvigorate their housekeeping programs, and to really hold people accountable to doing that,” Kiihne said at the Environmental, Health and Safety Seminar held recently in Galveston, Texas. “Go out and do tours as a plant manager. Get out there with your bag and your bucket and your gloves, and pick up trash,” Kiihne continued. “That basically sends the signal to the employees that, ‘Hey, something’s changing around here. What we were doing wasn’t acceptable.’ It primes them for whatever other changes are coming.”

Read this article in its entirety in the September issue of BIC Magazine.