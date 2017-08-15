Improve turnarounds through better scheduling

Famed physicist Stephen Hawking once observed, "The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance; it is the illusion of knowledge." The scheduler who wants to maintain an illusion of expertise may be reluctant to divulge his recipe for creating a schedule. The turnaround manager who wants to maintain an illusion of being savvy in all project management disciplines may be hesitant to ask too many scheduling questions.

Producing a turnaround schedule that is logically correct, technically astute, idealized in duration and optimized for cost requires an uncommon skillset. Adding to the challenge is the feat of gaining buy-in from the team and maintaining confidence in its integrity amid the whirlwind of changes throughout the turnaround. Managers often wonder if they are retaining the right scheduler. Without an advanced understanding of scheduling concepts and software, how does one gauge the progress of scheduled construction and the true competence of the scheduler? How does one determine if best practices are followed?

The 25-step process below is a general guide to help steer initial discussions with schedulers and set up, construct and integrate a typical turnaround schedule. This is merely a guide and is not intended to supersede any particular standards or practices. Depending on the application, steps may be deleted, added or performed in a different sequence. Use of this guide for schedule creation should only be by an experienced scheduler or with the guidance of an experienced, qualified scheduler.

• Initiate: Ensure user preferences are applied according to site standards and practices. Initiate a new project and attach to the specified level of the Enterprise Project Structure (EPS). Ensure project settings are applied according to site standards. Establish structures. Set up Cost Breakdown Structure (CBS) in the schedule in accordance with Cost Control Group CBS and tracking requirements. Set up Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) in schedule to reflect CBS for the project. Set up and populate project Organizational Breakdown Structure (OBS) as applicable. Set up Resource Breakdown Structure (RBS) to ensure all required project resources are represented and limited according to planned availabilities. Set up schedule milestone activities such as turnaround phases, long lead impacts, WBS level, equipment type and operating systems.

• Migrate: Migrate the complete turnaround (TAR) approved worklist into the scheduling application. Tie internal logic within approved TAR jobs. Tie external logic between approved TAR jobs. Ensure long lead items are captured in the TAR schedule and logic tied. Migrate shutdown/start-up activities into the TAR schedule. Migrate projects' construction activities into TAR schedule and logic tie with the assistance of the capital projects planner/scheduler. Migrate TAR approved routine maintenance items into the TAR schedule. Ensure all activities are coded with the correct WBS. Apply mandated global activity codes, project codes and calendars (with logistics adjustments) to all activities.

• Assess: Review the schedule to ensure safety, environmental and QA/ QC issues are fully addressed. Tie activities to specified milestones. Identify and optimize critical path and competing near critical paths. Review schedule with each discipline, including operations, and obtain buy-in.

Conduct a full-wall review of the schedule with the entire execution team, and obtain affirmation of the plan with all stakeholders. Risk-assess the schedule, and incorporate mitigations as directed.

• Refine: Constrain the critical path to zero float, level resources, and baseline schedule as authorized. (Make sure contingencies are removed from the schedule after baselining.) Set up specified layouts and reports to align with required distribution and meetings.

Trying to navigate a turnaround without good scheduling is like trying to navigate white water rapids without paddles -- it never invites the best outcome.

