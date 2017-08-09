BIC Magazine’s ROI has been proven ‘hands down’

Industrial service providers continue to find value through a partnership with BIC Alliance. For more than 30 years, well-crafted editorial and advertisements in BIC Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity and quality leads.

Distributed 10 times a year to process- industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope. The publication is distributed at trade shows and conventions, increasing readership and client exposure.

Paul Tyree, COO for Total Safety, has utilized not only BIC Magazine but also other divisions of BIC Alliance.

"Total Safety has used BIC Alliance for marketing for more than a decade, and I have seen many successes with BIC over the years," Tyree said. "In addition to the magazine and marketing services, Total Safety has acquired two businesses represented by BIC Alliance's IVS Investment Banking, and we engaged BIC Recruiting to help Total Safety deepen its talent. We feel our investment in BIC has been paying returns, and I'd recommend it to anyone seeking to grow their business in the process industries."

BIC Alliance partners enjoy a wide range of benefits, including an unparalleled database from which to glean new prospects and a comprehensive array of value-added services designed to help them get the best results from their marketing campaigns.

BIC Alliance has helped hundreds of companies increase their market shares or make inroads into new markets with comprehensive marketing campaigns backed by a targeted message delivery.

Axis Mechanical Group is one BIC Alliance marketing partner that has received outstanding results from its campaign.

"Axis Mechanical Group's return on investment (ROI) in BIC Magazine has been proven hands down in black and white results," said Janice Gilbert, corporate account development manager of Axis Mechanical Group. "As a result of our ad in BIC, we received a phone call from a corporate-level rep inquiring about our services and a visit. We're currently establishing a relationship to do business with several sites nationwide. Thank you, BIC Magazine!

"We have also had proven productive responses from BIC's quarterly lead generation service, initiating new relationships for future business. Axis would highly recommend investing in BIC Magazine's marketing tools. We have an open door to anyone who would like to call or come by for a personal testimonial or reference to BIC Magazine's ROI!"

