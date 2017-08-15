Beware of the bobbleheads

In order to reach an optimum level of leadership, it is important to understand you are not the keeper of all the great ideas. Leaders who understand this set themselves on a course toward greatness. This idea, however, is often tough to overcome because of something I call the "bobblehead effect."

I define the bobblehead effect as the phenomena of having those around you agree with every idea or opinion you and your management team share. Bobbleheads are the people whose heads are always nodding -- the ones who don't ever put up a fight, regardless of how they feel about something. They rarely share an independent thought. Bobbleheads lack confidence and accept the status quo, and they can be a huge detriment to your organization.

The sad reality is that some people, some leaders, actually seek out bobbleheads because they find comfort in total agreement at all times. This is completely backward though. True leaders -- by which I mean leaders who actually want to enact change and nurture innovation in their organizations -- are uncomfortable in situations where there is never a differing opinion. Because good leaders know that if no one else is talking, it means that over time, the culture in the organization either stifled the growth of ideas from other sources or the organization simply hired the wrong type of people .

As leaders, we should encourage differing opinions and foster a culture rich in creative ideas that have the potential to improve the business or organization. We should encourage challenges to our ideas and be willing to accept positive change. In order for this to work, leaders must make a commitment to consider all views and then make informed decisions based on a principled reasoning of the facts and organizational goals. Leaders also must communicate why an idea is or is not used. Don't assume the reason is obvious.

Encourage different opinions

The problem with bobbleheads is they believe the only well of creative ideas is exclusive to leadership. They are not willing to challenge the status quo and often are not prepared or equipped to offer an opinion. They frequently say things like, "I agree with you," or "I got it," or "I don't have any questions or concerns." Bobbleheads lack confidence because, over time, they may not have received training to effectively articulate an opinion. They are indecisive and afraid to act and foster a belief that leadership only exists in the corner office, which can suck the life and energy out of an organization. Good leadership focuses on building a culture that encourages the exchange of ideas and sustains differing opinions. Good leadership empowers people and then makes sure those empowered people actually express their views and opinions .

I once read a story about a company that wanted to find a way to sell more baby powder. Company leaders tried to think of ways to improve growth, but they also understood the key might exist within resources outside the hierarchy. Understanding this, they went to the factory floor and asked workers for ideas.

Responses varied, but one person said, "Make the holes in the dispenser bigger." The moral of the story is big things often come from the simplest of ideas.

Consider all views, decide and communicate

Leaders must be careful not to make decisions in a vacuum, because doing so often feeds the bobblehead effect. Effective leaders typically solicit and consider different points of view from their team prior to making major decisions that will impact the team's activities. By involving others, leaders can usually get a good sense of how to get the best production out of their teams. A leader's job is not to solve but to inspire.

By including others in the decision-making process, a leader will almost always be presented with other ideas to consider.

One of the worst things a leader can do is solicit ideas and then not communicate why one idea was selected over another. Those whose ideas were not selected are left to wonder why and may regard the lack of communication as disrespectful of their efforts. In my experience, when leaders consistently fail to provide feedback, employees tend to stop providing thoughtful and creative ideas, because they feel it is a waste of time. This lack of communication typically hinders employee development and their willingness to make decisions on their own, which is a classic example of the bobblehead effect. In contrast, when given sound, actionable ideas for improvement, employees do not hesitate to proceed with implementation. Leader actions will help to build a culture that encourages leadership from all corners of the organization.

A point worth repeating is that leaders are not the keepers of all great ideas. In fact, the idea that could set your organization on a sustained path of success may exist inside the person you least expect it to. It is your job as a leader to 1. Understand you do not have all of the answers, 2. Recognize there will be people who agree with you because of your personality or the position you hold, and 3. Know that weeding out the bobbleheads and building a culture that encourages creative thought is simply good business.

This information is excerpted from the 2017 AFPM Occupational & Process Safety Conference keynote address.

For more information, contact Jeffrey Webber at jwebber@altair strickland.com.

