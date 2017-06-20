Leak sealing innovator opens new facility in Houston area

Technofink

As president of Technofink’s U.S. operations, Thomas Fink is proud his company has recently opened a new facility in Spring, Texas, complete with product sales as well as training capabilities. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Fink to learn more about the training center’s mission and how industry personnel can get involved.

BIC: What are Technofink’s capabilities at its new facility?

FINK: We bought the new U.S. facility last year, and now it’s ready to start selling our products and training our clients’ personnel. What we expect to do here is have high-level products from German and U.S. manufacturers available for asset integrity, corrosion protection and leak repair in all types of industries. We intend to train and authorize service companies to use our products in the U.S., and that’s why we have our training center, where we can educate people to correctly apply our products.

BIC: What do the new facility’s training programs involve?

FINK: The training programs involve four steps: The first is training about MultiMetall, a special polymer that has corrosion protection, abrasion resistance and can be applied over oil or underwater to make mechanical repairs in pipes, pumps and all metal surfaces.

The second step is about our product called TapeGlass, a fiberglass tape impregnated with hydro-activated polyurethane resin to reinforce and repair pipes with cracks, leaks or wall loss.

The third part of our training is about SealBall, a patent from our company. Together with TapeGlass, this product works to repair leaks in pipelines with pressure, without shutdown of the plant or pipe. Anyone can repair leaks easily with these tools to continue daily operation and not shut down due to pipe leaks.

The fourth is about Oxifree, a corrosion and contamination prevention polymer that protects flanges and valves against corrosion for more than 10 years. Oxifree is 100-percent environmentally friendly and can easily be removed and reused.

BIC: How can industry personnel get involved?

FINK: They should email info@technofink.Com or call our office at (346) 331-6200, and we will set them up for the next available classes. We have people coming in all the time!

For more information, visit www.Technofink.com, call (346) 331-6200 or email info@technofink.com.

View in Digital Edition