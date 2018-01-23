Veolia North America’s sells its U.S. industrial cleaning services division to Clean Harbors

Veolia Environmental Services North America, LLC, a subsidiary of Veolia North America, Inc. and Clean Harbors, Inc. announced the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Clean Harbors will acquire Veolia North America’s U.S. Industrial Cleaning Services Division for $120 million in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, subject to approval by U.S. regulators and other customary closing conditions.

Veolia North America’s U.S. Industrial Cleaning Services Division includes Industrial Vacuuming, Hydro-Blasting, Tank Cleaning & Separations and many other cleaning and maintenance services for industrial customers.

William “Bill” DiCroce, President and CEO of Veolia North America, said, “Clean Harbors is an ideal acquirer for our U.S. Industrial Cleaning Services Division. In divesting this business, we sought a partner that would provide a seamless transition and great continuity for our customers and our employees in that business.”

“All of our businesses across North America – water, energy, waste and regeneration – are poised for growth,” added DiCroce. “The proceeds of this sale will help fuel and accelerate that growth.”The sale does not affect industrial cleaning operations in Canada or any other region of the world.