Universal Plant Services ranked in Top 10 of HBJ's fastest growing company list

Universal Plant Services (UPS) ranked No. 5 on Houston Business Journal’s 2017 fastest growing companies list.

The company, which ranked No. 37 in 2016, is a specialty service company, currently overseeing 1,863 full-time employees in more than 14 offices across the U.S. Gulf Coast, West and Midwest areas. UPS specializes in fixed and rotating equipment throughout all phases of the energy industry, including upstream, midstream, downstream and power generation.

In order to qualify for the list, companies are headquartered in the Houston area, be for-profit and privately held, and have been in operation for at least five fiscal years.

