Thermo-1200™ water resistant calcium silicate pipe and block insulation is the first of its kind from Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group, and naturally, people are curious about it. We’ve outlined some of the top questions we receive regarding Thermo-1200 to help you better understand what it is, how it works, and how it can help improve your jobsite efficiency.

What is Thermo-1200™?

Thermo-1200™ is a, WATER RESISTANT*, Type I calcium silicate designed to shed water. In the event of a typical rainstorm, the water will bead on the surface and run off of the insulation without penetrating into the substrate.

Why did Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group improve traditional calcium silicate?

A long time limitation to traditional calcium silicate was that it absorbed water and did not allow contractors to install the insulation without immediately applying the jacketing afterward. This will allow contractors more time and flexibility in the installation process than has traditionally been available. Watch the product demo video to find out more.

Is Thermo-1200™ hydrophobic?

No, the product is not hydrophobic. Thermo-1200 is designed to resist an occasional, standard rainstorm, allowing the contractor added time to apply the weatherproof jacket. We, however, continue to recommend that installers apply weatherproof jacketing as soon as feasibly/reasonably possible. If you are looking for a hydrophobic insulation, Sproule WR-1200® and InsulThin™ HT are both hydrophobic insulations that may be more suited to the needs of your application.Bear in mind that all insulations, even hydrophobic ones, will require unique treatment and response in the event of major water damage, like a flood. If you would like more information about how to respond to a one-time water intrusion event, you can download this white paper that dives into the critical details you should know to help protect your system and, if possible, salvage the insulation.

How much water will it absorb?

Thermo-1200 will absorb less than 15% of its weight in water after exposure to 20 minutes of a typical rainstorm (1.25”/hour). This ensures that Thermo-1200 does not exceed the maximum acceptable moisture content (20%) designated by ASTM C533.

Is the water resistance a surface treatment?

The water resistance is not a surface treatment. It is an integral component of the Thermo-1200 formulation (Figure 1). As such, Thermo-1200 is water resistant on both the outer surface as well as the inner surface that is in contact with the pipe.

Does Thermo-1200 still have the corrosion inhibitor in it?

Yes. Thermo-1200 still has the XOX Corrosion Inhibitor®. This corrosion inhibitor is unique to Johns Manville’s calcium silicate (Thermo-12® Gold and Thermo-1200) as well as our expanded perlite (Sproule WR-1200). The XOX Corrosion Inhibitor will activate in the presence of water to help neutralize corrosive ions and create a passivation layer on the surface of the pipe.To learn more about the XOX Corrosion Inhibitor and how it can help prevent corrosion under insulation (CUI), please click here.

Will the water resistant features of the insulation burn off at higher temperatures like hydrophobic treatments on other insulations?

All water resistant and hydrophobic treatments are organic in nature. As such, the hydrophobe will oxidize and dissipate beginning at about 450°F. Two things to remember: 1) there is a thermal gradient through the insulation, and the parts of the insulation that do not experience temperatures above 450°F will still maintain original water repellency. 2) the XOX Corrosion Inhibitor is still in the insulation, regardless of the operating temperature. So, if water should enter the system, the XOX Corrosion Inhibitor will still be present to help prevent CUI.

Is there an ASTM rain test for this product?

Currently, there is no ASTM rain test for insulation. We developed a test (Figure 2) that we believe best simulates rain in an objective and measurable manner by allowing us to expose the insulation to rain-like conditions while controlling the volume of water exposure. This has enabled us to study Thermo-1200’s performance under a variety of different “rainfall” conditions, ranging from mild, to moderate, to extreme. Watch the video to see the “rainfall” demo.

What else has changed?

Aside from water resistance, Thermo-1200 still meets all the same ASTM standards and performance characteristics as Thermo-12® Gold.

ASTM C203 Flexural Strength

ASTM C665 Corrosivity to Steel

ASTM C165 Compressive Strength

ASTM C533, Type I Material Specification

Still has exceptional thermal conductivity Still contains the XOX Corrosion Inhibitor

*Thermo-1200™ water-resistant calcium silicate is not hydrophobic. Based on internal testing, Thermo-1200 is designed to be able to withstand short periods of rainfall without absorbing water in excess. The volume of water absorption depends on the duration of exposure and the amount of rainfall. The insulation is not meant to withstand extreme weather conditions without jacketing. While this new water resistant feature can be helpful during prolonged field installations, it is nevertheless recommended that an installer weatherproof and jacket the thermal insulation as soon as it is feasibly possible. Should water enter the system, the corrosion inhibitors will still activate to continue to help combat corrosion at a chemical level, and once the system reaches operating temperatures above 212°F/100°C the water will vaporize and leave the system.