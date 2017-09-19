UPS’ Busbee: ‘We listen. We understand. We resolve.’

In a market of intense competition and razor-thin margins, maintaining a company's critical plant equipment at peak performance is more than a priority; it is a business necessity. Anything less than maximum uptime can mean a loss in profits. Since 1986, Universal Plant Services (UPS) and its affiliates have been entrusted with supplying rotating, fixed and reciprocating equipment maintenance needs to some of the largest refining, petrochemical and power generation complexes in North America. UPS' skilled craftsmen and supervision provide safe and high-quality turnaround, capital projects and repair services to keep facility maintenance costs low while also keeping the facility up and running. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Reagan Busbee, president and COO of UPS, to discuss the company's business model and ongoing history of success.

BIC: What are the most exciting recent developments at UPS?

BUSBEE: Early this year, UPS was excited to announce the acquisition of the engine services business unit of NRG, a supplier of parts and services for large-bore engines and natural gas reciprocating compressors. This addition has further strengthened our midstream services portfolio with geographic expansion into the Northeast. It also advanced our position in the Gulf Coast region with the addition of key leadership and two locations in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Scott, Louisiana. UPS was honored to add this extraordinary team's expertise, processes and infrastructure to our organization. We believe that strategically growing upon the strength of existing midstream services and assets will equip UPS with the footprint and bandwidth to best serve our clients across the U.S.

BIC: What sets UPS apart from the competition?

BUSBEE: UPS has earned a reputation for being one of the most respected and trusted service providers in the energy industry. With over 5.1 million hours of manpower and a TRIR of 0.19 in 2016, the success UPS has garnered is the result of diligence to its people, processes and customers. Our customers experience an appreciable difference when partnering with UPS because of our unwavering commitment to culture, comprehensiveness, and agility.

We believe that consistent performance of quality work is the mark of a great company. UPS' team of highly experienced, knowledgeable leaders and craft personnel is an integral foundational component to our culture of excellence. Our engaged leadership, client-centered collaboration, and proven systems and behaviors drive performance and help deliver optimal results.

UPS provides a comprehensive and complementary suite of services to ensure ease, continuity and unequaled agility from coast to coast. As the single-source provider for comprehensive rotating, fixed and reciprocating equipment services, UPS is uniquely positioned as a trusted source to deliver excellent execution, predictable results and the highest customer value.

With 30 years as a privately held, family-owned business, UPS is able to respond quickly and correctly in the best interest of our customers -- always with the personal attention of a trusted business ally. We listen. We understand. We resolve. Our size and geographic position enable us to be masters of customer-focused services, maintaining valuable plant assets with rigorous care and tremendous attention to detail.

BIC: What do you see as the main opportunities and threats in your market?

BUSBEE: We recognize the importance of fostering and maintaining a culture of healthy collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement. Our job is to build long-term relationships with our customers by providing exceptional service. UPS is committed to on-time, on-spec and on-budget solutions. By delivering superior results, UPS continues to create significant longterm value for our clients.

Our greatest opportunity is to organizations that truly believe in the importance of engaging partnerships where operational quality, safety, and long-term results are of highest priority. When organizations prioritize lower cost options that are generally sourced with unskilled labor, we find that the overall productivity of the facility is often compromised. Our experience has shown that lack of transparency and documentation can cause disruptions and safety hazards, a tangible threat to our industry and the clients we serve.

BIC: What are some of UPS' most prominent products and services?

BUSBEE: UPS is one of North America's leading specialty service companies; our 14 locations are strategically positioned to best serve our clients. Our team has been instrumental in the success of capital projects, from revamping existing facilities to new construction. We specialize in projects that have tight timelines and are critical in nature. Our specially trained team is a one-stop shop for all capital engineering and construction initiatives.

UPS has built a legacy of providing supplemental maintenance to some of the largest refining, petrochemical and power generation complexes in North America, offering solutions tailored specifically to each client's plant requirements. Our skilled site personnel become an integral part of each team, working hand in hand with operations staff, maintenance planners and turnaround specialists to handle ongoing maintenance needs or provide quick mobilization and supp ort for emergency events.

When a critical component of a client's infrastructure is off line for maintenance and repair, production can be delayed and profitability jeopardized. At UPS, we provide comprehensive services to manage complex and time-sensitive turnarounds in the safest and most precise, cost-effective manner possible. Our commitment to furnishing a strong and experienced team -- equipped with all tools and processes needed to perform top-quality work -- delivers greater efficiency, increased productivity and lower costs for operation.

UPS has an extensive suite of services, including rotating equipment, fixed equipment, reciprocating engines and compressors, field machining and technical bolting, valve solutions, repair and fabrication facilities, project management and engineering solutions, and UPS parts. We would welcome the opportunity to assist your business. For more information, visit

www.universalplant.com or call (281) 479-6000.

View in Digital Edition