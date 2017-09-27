Turnaround company’s mechanical division keeps on growing

When Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) formed its mechanical division two years ago, an elite, hand-picked group was brought on board. The division, which focuses on heat exchanger, tower and vessel maintenance and repairs, has experienced steady growth since its start-up. Its number of personnel and amount of equipment have both increased. Not only that, but SWAT's mechanical division is also taking on larger jobs throughout the U.S.

Mark Simeon, a construction manager with approximately 30 years of experience in the industry, leads the division. According to Simeon, SWAT's mechanical division works with its customers every day to find innovative solutions to minimize downtime while keeping safety and quality at the forefront.

"This forward thinking has strengthened the mechanical division's relationships with our customers and helps make us the first choice when a mechanical contractor is needed," Simeon said. "We are becoming known as the industry's premier turnaround company because we can provide customers with best-in-class mechanical services. We have an unwavering commitment to being the best at what we do."

SWAT's mechanical management and supervision has a combined 200-plus years of experience. When it comes to craft personnel, the division can provide up to 800 people if needed.

"We completely understand our people are our greatest value," Simeon explained. "We have a core group of people who work together as a family, providing customers with world-class craftsmanship. We also provide a rapid response time for customers when we are needed for emergency support."

SWAT's mechanical division now has the most up-to-date line of tube bundle extracting equipment available. SWAT has purchased several truck mount extractors, aerial extractors and self-propelled extractor units from Idrojet in Italy. According to Simeon, SWAT has also built its own large tool trailers, bundled dollies and smaller quick-response tool trailers, incorporating safety and innovation into each piece of equipment.

Because of all this growth, SWAT is now in the process of moving into a new building in Gonzales, Louisiana, four times the size of its former location.

"This new building will benefit SWAT in many ways," Simeon said. "We incorporated an overhead crane along with the tools and equipment to make exchanger repairs and fabricate piping for our clients."

According to Simeon, SWAT's mechanical division has much in store for the remainder of 2017 and has even more planned for 2018 and beyond.

"We have completed projects from coast to coast and are currently working at three locations in south Louisiana and one in Texas," he said. "In 2018, we'll be working several major turnarounds along the Gulf Coast, providing specialty services that only a few companies can perform."

For more information, visit www.swatservice.com or call (225) 644-1200.

