Technical knowledge leads to productivity, reduced emissions

Industrial equipment is subject to harsh conditions and even some abuse, but it is nevertheless expected to operate around the clock for extended periods of time. Typically, a measure of success is if no one can remember the last time maintenance was performed on specific process machinery.

The process must be uninterrupted to meet production goals, but it also must be contained to meet emission regulations. Containing the process not only controls emissions but also increases productivity, as the amount of product lost to the environment is minimized. When problems arise, the equipment design or manufacturing is usually the first line of inquiry to find solutions to the failure. However, that is not necessarily the right place to look for improvements.

It is important to highlight process downtime or large emitters of fugitive emissions are not necessarily due to the equipment design, technology or end of life. The problem often resides in improper installation or misapplication of the sealing products. Monitoring, maintaining and repairing equipment properly require highly trained engineers and maintenance personnel. Sealing technology is a very specialized field and not part of general technical education. As experienced workers retire, new generations of recruits need to be instructed in how to specify, use and implement effective sealing technology. Without rigorous training programs or resources, the result can be a significant lack of knowledge on how to properly apply readily available technology.

It must be emphasized training should be used as part of any reliability or emission reduction program. One recent trend has been to search the internet for answers. There are forums where questions can be posted and answers are provided. This can be an effective way to deal with an existing problem. However, a major caveat must be mentioned: Some of the responses simply give incomplete and, in some cases, even detrimental advice. Knowing how to differentiate between a valid and an inaccurate suggestion can be difficult. That is why it is important to have some general understanding of the machinery, how it operates and why it is designed in specific ways. Then, it must be provided with the environment to have it perform for its useful life.

In fact, the point is not to react to problems, but instead to prevent them by using the right equipment and methods in the first place. Reactive maintenance is always costlier than preventive action. It is unfortunate but true failures will often occur in the worst possible fashion and at the worst possible time. And indeed, predictive maintenance that requires a full understanding of a machine's state of health is the most cost-effective goal.

Some of the most reliable information can be obtained from industry standards and trade associations. Industry standards are written by experts in the field and then peer reviewed through canvass and balloting processes. The result is specifications or design guidance that have proven reliable and received wide industry acceptance. Within standards, there will be normative provisions that need to be met to follow the standards. There are also often informative sections that can provide a wealth of knowledge on why certain provisions are mandated.

Another source of reputable training material is from trade associations. Publications are available in the form of handbooks. They can be purchased and, in many cases, are free to download. A main benefit is the information is generic, free of commercialism and excellent at providing the type of overview needed to have a good general understanding of the type of product in question. There are also educational programs offered. They can be in the form of online webinars, where about one hour of valuable information can be obtained in an otherwise busy schedule. They can also be in the form of classes at some neutral venue, which will typically be one or two days in duration, held in conjunction with some industry event. Experts in the field are presenters. Questions can be asked concerning specific problems or areas of interest. These are very effective tools in improving reliability and reducing emissions, especially in cases concerning sealing devices.

