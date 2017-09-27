Millwright Company has complete laser measuring solutions

The FARO Tracker Vantage System®, used by Axis Mechanical Group (AMG), is a 3-D coordinate measurement system that provides the world's most complete laser measuring solutions. The system allows AMG technicians to accurately measure, align and verify the centerline alignment of any piece of rotating or reciprocating equipment (within 0.0006 inches). By using this equipment, AMG can complete jobs faster, reduce downtime, eliminate costly scrap and provide accurate, consistent and reportable measurement data to customers.

Some of the main uses of the FARO Tracker Vantage System include, but are not limited to, diaphragm and bore alignment, thermal growth analysis, new equipment installation, layout, field machining, and accurate measurement capabilities where traditional methods are difficult or nonexistent.

Diaphragm and bore alignment. Laser trackers allow the ability to align any internal diaphragms, seals and bearings to whatever the customer would like to base a centerline on without any obstructions. This allows live changes without removing wires or mandrels and makes for a much more efficient and accurate multistage diaphragm alignment.

Thermal growth analysis. By attaching permanent fixtures to any piece of machinery and having a clear line of sight, the laser tracker can establish a coordinate system for each fixation and see movement in three axis from hot to cold, cold to hot or in between. This gives a true representation of what a machine is actually doing with all of the outside factors that are not usually accounted for.

New equipment installation, layout and field machining. If you ever experienced installing a new piece of equipment or new bases, you understand there is a tremendous amount of work involved in setting the elevation and aligning before any of the civil work can be completed. With the laser tracker, these jobs can be completed without having to set the piece of equipment or having it on-site. Elevations and holes can be in place, and the correct amount of shims to be installed can be known.

Accurate measurement capabilities where traditional methods are difficult or nonexistent. There are many large-scale measurement tools in this industry that are difficult or even impossible to use in the field, especially with high accuracy. The Faro Laser Tracker Vantage System adapts to these situations with the ability to measure large-scale objects quickly and accurately.

Recently, AMG also added the FARO Track ScanArm, which combines the capabilities of a ScanArm and a laser tracker into one long-range, high-accuracy 3-D measurement system.

"We are thrilled to have this system, because it is capable of quickly and easily reaching hidden points without any required tooling or the need to establish reference points," said AMG President John Hanks. Here's how the combined system works:

A laser target mounts on the ScanArm to synchronize the system into the laser tracker's coordinate system on a single seat of software.

The laser tracker expands the ScanArm's working volume up to 80 meters, so it can be quickly repositioned with greater accuracy.

The ScanArm eliminates the laser tracker's line-of-sight restrictions, allowing for measurements around corners and inside cavities.

The ScanArm provides fast, high-resolution 3-D scanning with blue laser technology.

AMG has moved into its new 12,000-square-foot facility, located at 5916 East Sam Houston Parkway South in Houston, near Fairmont/Beltway 8.

For more information, visit www.axismechgrp.com or call (832) 449-6485.

